Assam Cop Who Arrested ISIS's India Head Wins Home Ministry's Top Award

Known as a 'Super Cop' Guwahati Police Commissioner Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta is among 19 Assam Police personnel selected for the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak 2026, with his work in counter-terrorism operations, drug enforcement and investigations forming a significant part of his policing career.

Mahanta, who also heads the Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) as Inspector General, has overseen several operations against suspected extremist networks and organised drug trafficking since the force was revived in March 2023.

Between March 2023 and December 2024, the STF arrested 21 people suspected of links with extremist organisations, including jihadi groups, Maoists, ULFA-I and insurgent outfits operating from Manipur.

One of the major operations during this period was the arrest of suspected ISIS India chief Haris Ajmal Farooqui and his associate Anurag Singh from Dhubri in March 2024. The STF also investigated the activities of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) network and suspected sleeper cells in Assam.

The force's crackdown on narcotics trafficking led to significant seizures. According to an operational account released by the Assam STF in January 2025, it recovered more than 59 kg of heroin, 9.67 lakh psychotropic tablets, 37,000 bottles of banned Phensedyl cough syrup, nearly four tonnes of ganja, 37.26 kg of opium and one kg of methamphetamine between March 2023 and December 2024.

During the same period, the STF conducted 254 operations, registered 41 cases and arrested 482 people in various cases.

Mahanta was also associated with the investigation into Operation Ghost SIM, which uncovered an alleged network involved in procuring and using fake SIM cards. Investigators suspected that the network had links with Pakistan-based handlers.

The latest recognition comes a year after Mahanta received the President's Medal for Distinguished Service in 2025. He was subsequently honoured at the 75th Assam Police Day programme in October 2026.

From Police Operations To Filmmaking And Literature

Outside his policing responsibilities, Mahanta has pursued filmmaking and writing, with several of his projects focusing on social issues, history and conservation.

His documentary Hargila - The Greater Adjutant Stork, which follows conservation efforts led by environmentalist Dr Purnima Devi Barman and members of the Hargila Army, received a Special Mention at the 70th National Film Awards.

Another project, the animated film Lachit: The Warrior, is based on the life of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan and has been screened at several film festivals, including international platforms.

He has also directed Fehujali, a docu-drama examining how vulnerable young people are drawn into insurgent activities, and Ansuni Cheekhein, a short film based on a poem written by him.

His work in literature includes books and poetry collections in Assamese and English. He also writes columns and serves as the honorary editor of the Assamese magazine Aaina Jibonor.

In January 2026, Assam University, Silchar, conferred an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) on Mahanta at its 23rd convocation. He was reported to be the first serving IPS officer in India to receive the distinction.

Mahanta took charge as Guwahati Police Commissioner in December 2024 while continuing as IGP of the Assam STF.

The Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak was instituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on February 1, 2024. It recognises contributions in special operations, investigation, intelligence and forensic science.

The 2026 awardees were announced on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A total of 490 personnel from states, Union Territories, Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations have been selected for the honour.

Among the other Assam Police personnel selected in the special operations category are SSP Pranab Kumar Pegu, Additional SP Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional DCP Anurag Sarmah, Additional SP Rosy Talukdar and Inspector Kamlesh Singh.

Inspectors Bhaskar Malla Patowary, Chandan Jyoti Bora, Vikram Basumatary, Dr Sankar Jyoti Nath and Kapil Pathak are also among the recipients.

The list includes Sub-Inspectors Rohit Das, Ankhumi Kalita, Daisy Nath, Jitumani Rabha and Pranab Jyoti Bhattacharya, besides ASI Ahmed Ali, Lance Naik Kamal Boro and Constable Bakul Medhi.

In the investigation category, the Assam recipients are SP Dr V. Siva Prasad Ganjala, Circle Inspector Kamal Chandra Rajbongshi, Additional SP Prithwiraj Rajkhowa and Sub-Inspector Moauty Basumatary.