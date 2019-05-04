Part-Time Travel Agent Kills Wife In Goa Resort After Fight, Arrested: Cops

The woman was found dead with injuries to her neck by hotel staff in Goa. (Representational)

A 28-year-old Chandigarh-based part-time travel agent Sukhvinder Singh has been arrested by the Goa Police for allegedly murdering his wife while on a holiday in North Goa's Arpora village on April 27, a police officer said on Friday.

Sukhvinder Singh, who is accused of murdering his wife, was arrested from a hotel in Ludhiana, Punjab, after a manhunt which spanned days and across several cities, Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Pankaj Kumar Singh told reporters on Friday.

"During interrogation it was revealed that on the fateful day, the couple had a heated argument resulting in a fight after which he slit her throat with a knife," the SP said.

Sukhvinder Singh and his wife, Alka Saini, 25, from Himachal Pradesh, had checked into a resort in Arpora village located 20 km from Panaji.

The woman was found dead with injuries to her neck by hotel maintenance staff on April 27 and Singh was reported missing, following which the Goa Police had filed a murder case at the Anjuna police station.

Pankaj Kumar Singh said that police had sent teams to multiple locations including Delhi, Chandigarh, Kapurthala and other places, where the accused was known to have relatives.

Sukhvinder Singh was eventually arrested from a hotel room in Punjab's Ludhiana town, the police officer said.

