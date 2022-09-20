4 Dead As Part Of Noida Apartment Building's Boundary Wall Collapses

Bulldozers have been pressed into action to clear the debris

Four construction workers were crushed after a part of the boundary wall of a residential society in Noida collapsed this morning. Twelve workers who were trapped under the debris were pulled out after bulldozers were pressed into action at Jal Vayu Vihar, a large housing complex in Noida's Sector 21.

"Rescue and relief measures have been launched. Fire department personnel and police, including senior officers, are at the spot," news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying soon after the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences. On receiving information about the wall collapse, he asked senior officers to reach the spot immediately and start relief work on a war footing, the his office tweeted. The Chief Minister has also directed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured in the incident.

District magistrate Suhas LY rushed to the spot after the incident. "Rescue operation is underway. Details of the injured people are being ascertained. The area is being searched as a precautionary measure. All teams are present here," he told the media.

The district magistrate said that the Noida development authority had given a contract to repair the drainage system near the apartment complex. "We have been told that when labourers were pulling out bricks, the wall collapsed. It will be investigated," he said.

Visuals from the spot showed rescue workers and police personnel trying to remove the debris to rescue the trapped workers.