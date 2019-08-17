Parsi New Year Or Navroz: Leaders Extend Greetings To Parsi Community

Parsi New Year: Parsis living in India are celebrating Navroz on August 17.

Navroz marks the Parsi New Year. The day is dedicated to the beginning of the spring and is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians. Navroz means a "new day" and the Parsi New Year is popularly referred as Pateti. It is also known as "Jamshedi Navroz" after the legendary King of Persia Jamshed who started the Parsi calendar. While Zoroastrians across the globe celebrated New Year on March 21 this year, Parsis living in India are celebrating Navroz today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot among others wished the Parsi community on Navroz.

Wishing Parsi community, Prime Minister said they have played a vital role in the development of the country. "Parsi New Year greetings! Our nation is proud to be home to the dynamic Parsi community that has played a vital role in developing India. May the year ahead be full of happiness, good health and prosperity. Navroz Mubarak," he tweeted.

Parsi New Year greetings! Our nation is proud to be home to the dynamic Parsi community that has played a vital role in developing India. May the year ahead be full of happiness, good health and prosperity. Navroz Mubarak. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2019

"On the auspicious occasion of Parsi New Year, I extend my warm greetings to all Parsi friends. May this new year bring peace, joy and good fortune in everyone's life. Navroz Mubarak," Mr Shah wrote on his official Twitter handle.

On the auspicious occasion of Parsi New Year, I extend my warm greetings to all Parsi friends. May this new year bring peace, joy and good fortune in everyone's life. #NavrozMubarak — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 17, 2019

"Prayers for good health, success and happiness for all. Navroz Mubarak," Ms Irani, who is married to a Parsi businessman Zubin Irani, tweeted.

Prayers for good health, success & happiness for all. Navroz Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/W5UwPPeynI — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 17, 2019

National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Delhi Chief Minister also extended Navroz greetings.

"Navroz Mubarak to the Parsi Community. Wishing that the New Year brings with it a lifetime of Happiness and Prosperity for you all. NavrozMubarak," Mr Pawar wrote on Twitter.

"Navroz greetings to all," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote: "Wishing my Parsi brothers and sisters a joyful Navroz. This small but vibrant community represents India's "Unity in Diversity".

Wishing my Parsi brothers and sisters a joyful Navroz. This small but vibrant community represents India's ‘Unity in Diversity'



আনন্দের নভরোজে সকল পার্সি ভাই বোনেদের শুভেচ্ছা — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 17, 2019

"Greetings to all my Parsi brothers and sisters on the joyous occasion of Navroz, the beginning of the Parsi new year. May you be blessed with growth, prosperity and peace in the new year," Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Tripura Chief Minister also wished for the Parsi community's happiness and good health. "New Year begins! Let us pray, that it will be a year with peace, happiness and good health, God bless you throughout the new year. Happy Navroz to all!" he wrote on Twitter.

"Congress President, Sonia Gandhi greeted the Zoroastrian Community on the auspicious occasion of the Parsi New Year, Navroz. Every new beginning is the chance to make most out of it, she added, while praying that the coming year may further the spirit of happiness, peace, harmony and brotherhood," All India Congress Committee (AICC) said in a statement.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote extended best wishes.

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also extended their good wishes to Parsi community.

My best wishes and prayers that this Parsi New Year brings happiness and prosperity in all our lives, Navroz Mubarak



नवरोज मुबारक!

यह सुअवसर आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि एवं खुशियां लाए। pic.twitter.com/w35vicXckI — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 17, 2019

"My best wishes and prayers that this Parsi New Year brings happiness and prosperity in all our lives, Navroz Mubarak," the Congress leader tweeted.

The single largest Zoroastrian religious community, the Parsis, migrated to the then Gujarat region (part of which is now in Pakistan) when Persia was invaded by Islamic armies in the 17th century.

Apart from marking the first day of spring, Navroz is also an occasion to promote peace, solidarity, and friendship among people and different communities.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.