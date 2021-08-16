Parsi New Year 2021: Navroz Date, History, Celebrations and Significance

Parsi New Year 2021: Navroz is a day when people pray for health and prosperity.

Navroz or Nowruz is the day that marks the Parsi New Year for the followers of the Zoroastrian faith. This year, it falls on August 16, that is, today. The Parsi New Year begins with the first day of Farvardin, the first month in the Zoroastrian calendar. The day is also known as Jamshed-i-Nouroz, after the Persian king Jamshed who is believed to have introduced the Parsi calendar. Across the world, Navroz is celebrated at the time of the vernal equinox around March 21. However, Parsis in India follow the Shahenshahi calendar which does not recognise leap years. Hence, the Parsi New Year in India is celebrated almost 200 days after it is celebrated across the world.

History

The Parsi New Year celebration is believed to date back to 3,000 years ago. Zoroastrianism, which was founded by the prophet Zarathustra in Persia (now Iran), is one of the earliest known monotheistic religions in the world. It was one of the most important religions in the ancient world until the emergence of Islam in the seventh century. During the Islamic invasion of Persia, many Persians fled to India and Pakistan. Since then, their festivals have become a part of Indian culture and are celebrated by people from diverse cultures.

Significance

Navroz is a day when people pray for health and prosperity. Parsis also believe it to be a day of remittance of sins and a time for repentance. On Navroz, Parsis visit the fire temple.

Celebrations

The community pays visit to the fire temple after a scrumptious traditional breakfast. Jashan is an important prayer of thanks and repentance on this day. People wear new clothes and decorate their homes with flowers. Families and friends sit together for an elaborate meal. The day is also marked with philanthropic gestures.

Food

Traditional delicacies are at the heart of the Parsi New Year. Dishes like mora dhan chawal, saas ni machchi, berry pulao, marghi na farcha (fried chicken), cutlets, custard and more are cooked on this day.