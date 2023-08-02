Parrot Goes Missing, Madhya Pradesh Man Offers Rs 10,000 Cash Reward

The parrot owner has put up posters across the town.

A few months ago, videos of friendship between a Sarus crane and a man in Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media. People were moved by the unique friendship and stunned by the bird's unending love for its human partner. A similar story of love has emerge from Damoh in Madhya Pradesh where a man is frantically searching for his missing parrot. Deepak Soni has put up posters across the town, offering Rs 10,000 cash prize to anyone who comes to him with whereabouts of his beloved parrot.

He has also paid autorickshaw drivers to make announcements across the city expecting help in his quest to find the missing bird.

"The parrot is missing since last night, it was loved by my entire family. My father took it out yesterday and it flew away. I am worried because the parrot is not able to fly properly," Mr Soni said.

He also made an appeal to help locate the parrot. "It flew away last week too and came back on its own. But this time, we haven't seen him at all," Mr Soni added.

The green parrot with a curved beak and brightly-coloured feathers, is native to India. This particular bird has been living with Mr Soni's family for two years.

"I think it's hiding somewhere. The parrot flew because some stray dogs barked at it. All of us are upset, we have been looking for the bird since 2am. I am requesting anyone who finds it to call us on the numbers mentioned on the poster and we will pay Rs 10,000 cash prize," Mr Soni's friend Prahsant Sharma said.

Mr Soni said he is ready to pay even more, and just wants his pet bird back.