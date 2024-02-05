Parliament's Budget Session Live Updates: PM Modi To Reply On 'Motion Of Thanks' In Lok Sabha Today

Budget Session Updates: PM Modi will reply to Motion of Thanks to President's Address in Lok Sabha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha today.

President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha to be present in the Lower House on the fourth day of the ongoing Budget Session.

The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year will be spread over eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days and may conclude on February 9.

Here are the live updates on the Parliament's Budget Session:

Feb 05, 2024 10:46 (IST) Budget Session update

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament.



Feb 05, 2024 10:44 (IST) Budget Session of Parliament update

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav is to introduce the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 Bill in the Rajya Sabha today to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.



Feb 05, 2024 10:44 (IST) Budget Session

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to lay on the Table, a statement (in English and Hindi) showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants in respect of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with Legislature) for the year 2023-24 in the Rajya Sabha today.



Feb 05, 2024 10:44 (IST) Parliament's Budget Session Live Updates

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to lay in the Rajya Sabha today -Statements (in English and Hindi) of the estimated receipts and expenditure (2024-25) of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with Legislature) and Statement under Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2006 (in English and Hindi).



Feb 05, 2024 10:43 (IST) Budget Session | Congress MP Manish Tewari given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss India-China border situation



Feb 05, 2024 10:42 (IST) Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding immediate appointment of 1.5 lakh youth selected for Army, Air Force and Navy between 2019 and 2022 and for the reinstatement of the Old Recruitment System.





Feb 05, 2024 10:42 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha tentatively at 5 pm today.



Feb 05, 2024 10:38 (IST) List of Business

Lok Sabha MPs Ravneet Singh and Ramshiromani Verma will lay on the table the minutes of the twelfth sitting of the Committee on Absence of Members from the sittings of the House held on December 14, 2023.

MPs PP Chaudhary and NK Premachandran will present the 28th report of the Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on the subject 'Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels'.

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 49th Report of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on 'Functioning of Directorate General of Training' pertaining to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement (Hindi and English versions) of estimated receipts and expenditure of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2024-25.

Rajya Sabha While the discussion over the Motion of Thanks on the President's address is to resume, MPs Ashok Kumar Mittal and Prakash Javadekar will lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Twenty Eighth Report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels' in the House today.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav will introduce the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution)

Amendment Bill, 2024 Bill in the Rajya Sabha today to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.