Parliamentary Team Returns After Strategic Global Visit, Samajwadi Party MP Calls For Unified National Stance Against Terrorism

A high-level parliamentary delegation comprising members from multiple parties has returned to the country after an extensive diplomatic tour across Europe and Russia. The delegation, part of Group-6, visited Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia, engaging with foreign counterparts on issues of global security, bilateral cooperation, and terrorism.

Among the dignitaries was Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, who spoke exclusively to NDTV upon the group's return. Emphasising India's firm stand on cross-border terrorism, Mr Rai said, "We have conveyed to the world that Pakistan is a terrorist state. Every nation today stands united against terrorism and supports our stance. It is now the responsibility of the government to carry this message forward on the global stage."

Mr Rai reiterated that the Samajwadi Party was the first political party to support the government and armed forces in the aftermath of the surgical strikes.

"When it comes to national interest, all parties must speak in one voice," he said.

He also called for greater transparency and parliamentary involvement in foreign policy and security matters, urging the government to convene a special session of parliament to brief elected representatives. "MPs have the right to be fully informed. It is imperative for democracy that Parliament is taken into confidence on such critical issues."

Mr Rai added the delegation would be meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on June 5 to deliver a comprehensive briefing on their engagements abroad, particularly discussions around India's global image, security challenges, and strategic partnerships.

The delegation was led by DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and included representatives from across the political spectrum - BJP, RJD, AAP, NC, and senior diplomats like ambassadors Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

The visit is seen as part of India's broader diplomatic outreach strategy, amid rising global concerns around terrorism, regional instability, and the need for multilateral cooperation.