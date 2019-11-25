Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Uproar On Maharashtra Government Formation Likely Today

As the winter session of parliament enters the second week, discussion on BJP's stunning comeback in Maharashtra over the weekend is expected to create uproar in both the houses of parliament today.

In an dramatic comeback, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister at a quiet, early morning ceremony on Saturday and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his deputy.

The NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress moved the Supreme Court on Sunday against the centre, claiming that the government formation was "illegal". The three parties also questioned the revocation of President's Rule in the state without a meeting of Union Cabinet, which the BJP said was under Rule 12 of the Allocation of Business Rules 1961. The rule says the Prime Minister can take a call on the matter to "meet a situation of extreme urgency or unforeseen contingency".

The opposition parties are likely to raise the issue in parliament as top court hears the matter this morning after it issued notice to the Centre, asking for the Maharashtra Governor's Letter of invitation to Devendra Fadnavis and letter of support from the MLAs.

