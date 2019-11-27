Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Day After Protests, Rajya Sabha Pays Tribute To Kailash Joshi

The winter session of parliament began last week.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu paid tribute to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kailash Joshi this morning who died at a private hospital in Bhopal on Sunday after prolonged illness. He was 90.

Popularly known as the ''saint of politics'', Mr Joshi served as Member of Legislative Assembly for eight terms and Member Of Lok Sabha at two occasions.

PM Modi had earlier paid his tribute to the senior BJP leader. "Kailash Joshi Ji was a stalwart who made a strong contribution towards Madhya Pradesh's growth. He worked hard to strengthen Jan Sangh and BJP in Central India. He made a mark as an effective legislator," PM Modi had tweeted. "Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters," the Prime Minister added.

The parliament had witnessed noisy protests on Monday and Tuesday over Maharashtra government formation.

Here are the live updates on Parliament winter session:

