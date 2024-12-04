Parliament Winter Session Live: Amit Shah To Table Disaster Management Bill Today

Winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20.

Parliament Winter Session Live: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha today. The Bill seeks to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, bringing more clarity to roles and empowering authorities at the national and state levels.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also likely to make a statement in Rajya Sabha on the recent developments in India-China relations. On Tuesday, the minister told the Lok Sabha that the India-China ties have improved in recent times.

Congress MPs have submitted separate adjournment notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today to raise a discussion on the agrarian crisis.

Here are the live updates on Parliament Winter Session:

Dec 04, 2024 09:25 (IST) Parliament Winter Session: Congress MP seeks to discuss legal guarantee for MSP in Rajya Sabha

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala submits adjournment notice to raise a discussion on legal guarantee for MSP and agrarian crisis in Rajya Sabha today.

Dec 04, 2024 09:23 (IST) Parliament Winter Session: Ashwini Vaishnaw to move The Railways (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha. The Bill aims to amend the Railways Act of 1989 to enhance the powers of the Railways Board and improve operational efficiency.