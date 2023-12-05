Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Amit Shah To Move Jammu And Kashmir Reservation And Reorganisation Amendment Bills

Winter Session LIVE Updates: The winter session will continue until December 22.

The members of the Upper House are likely to hold discussions on the prevailing economic situation of the country as the Parliament reconvenes for Day 2 of the ongoing Winter Session on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament saw two Bills being passed, with the Rajya Sabha also deciding to discontinue the suspension of AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

The Standing Committee reports on 'The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023', 'The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023', and 'The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023' were tabled in the two Houses.

Meanwhile, the Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act 2004 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 is likely to be moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha today.

The winter session will continue until December 22.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Winter Session of Parliament:

Dec 05, 2023 15:04 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update

Lok Sabha discusses The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 & The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Union minister Anurag Thakur says, "...Earlier there were stone pelting incidents in Kashmir. Today there are no such incidents. Today, not only at Lal Chowk but the Indian flag is hoisted in every lane in Kashmir..."



Dec 05, 2023 13:14 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha on govt action against wilful defaulters

"Action is being taken on wilful defaulters. Banks taking steps to get money back from these defaulters...Till 31st March 23, Rs 33,801 crores aggregate amount recovered. Around more than Rs 15,000 crores was returned to the banks from defaulters on whom PMLA action was taken. As of 1st Dec, assets amounting to Rs 15,186.64 crores have been confiscated by the ED."



Dec 05, 2023 13:13 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Dec 05, 2023 13:10 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha today. He will be making a detailed statement regarding the Bills in the House.

Dec 05, 2023 12:05 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament Update

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament on the second day of the winter session

Dec 05, 2023 11:38 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update

Defence Minister and BJP MP Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament on the second day of the winter session.

Dec 05, 2023 11:37 (IST) Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat arrives at the Parliament on the second day of the winter session.

Dec 05, 2023 11:36 (IST) NCP MPs and father-daughter duo Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule arrive at the Parliament on the second day of the winter session.

Dec 05, 2023 11:36 (IST) Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament, on the second day of the winter session.

Dec 05, 2023 11:36 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update

A meeting of INDIA bloc leaders held at the office of LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge today on the second day of the winter session of the Parliament. #WATCH | Delhi | A meeting of INDIA bloc leaders held at the office of LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge today on the second day of the winter session of the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/c3gaB9bxrh - ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023 A meeting of INDIA bloc leaders held at the office of LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge today on the second day of the winter session of the Parliament.

Dec 05, 2023 09:29 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Updates

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha and demands discussion on the death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel in Qatar.



Dec 05, 2023 09:29 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Updates

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "severe impact of heavy rainfall in Chennai...especially the closure of the airport due to water on the runway and the need for preparedness in the face of natural disasters like Cyclone Michaung."

