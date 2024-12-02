'Noble Proposal But...': BJP's Mysuru MP Junks 'Parliament In South' Idea

An Andhra Pradesh MP's proposal to hold two sessions of Parliament in south India - a proposal "rooted in the broader goal of strengthening national integration while addressing practical challenges faced by lawmakers during extreme weather conditions in Delhi" - has been dismissed by the ruling BJP's Mysuru MP, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Mr Wadiyar said his party welcomes all suggestions but that the proposed exercise would be "very tedious" and a waste of time, even for so noble a goal as furthering national integration.

"In a democratic set-up we (the ruling party) welcomes all suggestions but, in his case, the exercise will be very tedious. Moving the capital city, including parliamentary machinery and infrastructure, all the way down to the south will be very cumbersome," he told NDTV.

"And given these factors," he said, "I think we cannot entertain such proposals. Nation-building is a very noble exercise, but I think that it can be done within the existing framework."

Mr Wadiyar acknowledged that such a measure had been suggested by Dr BR Ambedkar and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of the BJP's tallest leaders, but said that proposal was made when "we were still understanding how the country should work".

"... but a long time has passed since and we have set up infrastructure and machinery for Parliament to function in Delhi. As for the 'extreme weather', once we are inside the building we don't feel the effect that much. So, while we encourage all proposals, this must be rejected."

Parliament has functioned in Delhi for over 75 years and that has not taken away from integration of the southern states into the Union of India, the BJP leader said.

Mr Wadiyar was referring to a letter by YSR Congress MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, who had written to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to hold two parliamentary sessions in South India.

"The climate in Delhi during these seasons severely impacts daily functioning of Parliament. Harsh winter chills and scorching summer heat make it increasingly difficult for MPs to work efficiently, not to mention the detrimental effects on overall quality of life in the city," he said.

Thank you @TV9Telugu for reflecting the people's voice.

We have brought it to the notice of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble Parliamentary affairs Minister Shri @KirenRijiju Ji in writing.#ParliamentinSouthhttps://t.co/xTLo0SMmiApic.twitter.com/tGmC4Jh8OJ — Maddila Gurumoorthy (@GuruMYSRCP) December 1, 2024

Conducting sessions in southern India, Mr Gurumoorthy said, "would bring Parliament closer to the people of the region, thereby fostering a greater sense of inclusion". "It would also reduce the logistical and climatic challenges faced in Delhi, allowing for more efficient and effective governance."

The move would also serve as a "symbolic gesture of national unity and decentralisation, showing that the Parliament is truly a body that represents the country, not just its capital".