Parliament Session Live Updates: Several Bills Expected To Be Discussed

Parliament Live Updates: The Rajya Sabha will introduce the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 15, 2019 12:01 IST
Last week the Lok Sabha sat till 11:58 pm.

New Delhi: 

A number of bills will be discussed in both the Houses of the Parliament today. The bills for discussion in the Lok Sabha comprise the the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019  and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, to be considered and passed by the members in the House. 

The Rajya Sabha will introduce the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Last week, the Houses participated in a marathon discussion which ended two minutes short of midnight. The debate was about the Indian Railways and demands for grants for the Railway Ministry. The Lok Sabha sat till 11:58 pm.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Parliament session :


Jul 15, 2019
12:00 (IST)
Most engineering students are in jobs where engineering degree is not required: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Jul 15, 2019
12:00 (IST)
Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Human Resource Development Minister says, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is constantly improving the curriculum and is shifting according to the needs of the industry 
