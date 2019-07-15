Parliament Session Live Updates: Several Bills Expected To Be Discussed

Last week the Lok Sabha sat till 11:58 pm.

A number of bills will be discussed in both the Houses of the Parliament today. The bills for discussion in the Lok Sabha comprise the the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, to be considered and passed by the members in the House.

The Rajya Sabha will introduce the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Last week, the Houses participated in a marathon discussion which ended two minutes short of midnight. The debate was about the Indian Railways and demands for grants for the Railway Ministry. The Lok Sabha sat till 11:58 pm.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Parliament session :