Parliament Session Live Updates: Amit Shah To Table Bill Seeking Extension Of President's Rule In Jammu And Kashmir

Last week Amit Shah said that Article 370 of the Constitution, which provided for a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was "temporary in nature" and "not permanent".

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 01, 2019 13:01 IST
Those who want to break the country, should feel frightened, Amit Shas had said

New Delhi: 

Home Minister Amit Shah will today move a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of six months with effect from July 3. The resolution to extend the President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for another six months was already passed by the Lok Sabha While tabling the resolution, Mr Shah said the elections in the state cannot take place now, as the state assembly has been dissolved.

Last week he said that Article 370 of the Constitution, which provided for a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was "temporary in nature" and "not permanent". Mr Shah also pointed that during the Governor's Rule and later President's Rule, the government has hit at the roots of terrorism.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Parliament session:


Jul 01, 2019
13:01 (IST)
The DMK on Monday named two party nominees for the Rajya Sabha election, effectively quashing speculations of former prime minister Manmohan Singh being fielded from Tamil Nadu with its support. DMK president M K Stalin announced that the third seat was being allotted to ally MDMK.
Jul 01, 2019
12:59 (IST)
Ram Vilas Paswan takes oath as Rajya Sabha member
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who was last week elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, Monday took oath as a member of of the Upper House. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called for new members to take oath.
Jul 01, 2019
11:01 (IST)
"This bill is not to please anyone but for those living near the International Border," Amit Shah said.
Jul 01, 2019
09:27 (IST)
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 has been passed in Lok Sabha. The upper house approved the statutory resolution to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a further period of 6 months with effect from July 3.
