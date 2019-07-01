Parliament Session Live Updates: Amit Shah To Table Bill Seeking Extension Of President's Rule In Jammu And Kashmir

Those who want to break the country, should feel frightened, Amit Shas had said

Home Minister Amit Shah will today move a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of six months with effect from July 3. The resolution to extend the President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for another six months was already passed by the Lok Sabha While tabling the resolution, Mr Shah said the elections in the state cannot take place now, as the state assembly has been dissolved.

Last week he said that Article 370 of the Constitution, which provided for a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was "temporary in nature" and "not permanent". Mr Shah also pointed that during the Governor's Rule and later President's Rule, the government has hit at the roots of terrorism.

