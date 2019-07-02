Parliament LIVE Updates: Day 12 Begins With BJP Parliamentary Party Meet

BJP's parliamentary party meeting, held at Parliament library building, concluded today

The BJP's parliamentary party meeting, held at the Parliament library building, concluded today. This was the first such meeting of the BJP during the ongoing parliament session. The meeting was held to lay down the agenda after the party won its highest-ever tally in parliament.

Among the high-profile leaders who attended the meet were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP's working president JP Nadda.

The bill for the extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for another six months was passed yesterday by the Rajya Sabha, while Mr Shah responding to a debate, said the government will preserve "Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat", terms used first by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Modi government's commitment to the policy of 'Jamhooriyat, Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat' should not be taken to mean that the forces that want to divide India will be spared. They will be given an appropriate response in their same language," Mr Shah had said yesterday.

Day 12 of the parliament session is set to begin shortly today.

Here are the LIVE updates on Day 12 Of Parliament Session:

