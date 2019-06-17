LIVE From Parliament: Request All Parties To Contribute, Says PM Modi

Ahead of the 17th Lok Sabha session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at Parliament House. He said that "every word of Opposition was valuable". This is parliament's first session after the constitution of the new government at the Centre. During this session Union budget will be presented and several key bills will be introduced. The budget will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5. Among the bills likely to be introduced in this session is one that would make the practice of Triple Talaq illegal.
The Parliament session will end on July 26.
Here are the LIVE Updates from the Parliament Session:
- When we come to Parliament, we should forget Paksh and Vipaksh. We should think about issues with a 'Nishpaksh spirit' and work in the larger interest of the nation, says PM Modi
- The role of an Opposition and an active Opposition is important in a Parliamentary democracy.
- The Opposition need not bother about their numbers. I hope they speak actively and participate in house proceedings
- I am happy that this new house has a high number of women MPs.
- My experience also suggests that when Parliament functions smoothly, we are able to fulfil numerous aspirations of the people of India
- Today marks the start of the first session after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. I welcome all new MPs. With them comes new hopes, new aspirations and new determination to serve - PM Modi
- Request all parties to contribute positively, says PM Modi
- People worked for "sabka saath, sabka vishwas."
- Each word by Opposition is valuable, says PM Modi
