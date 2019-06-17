LIVE From Parliament: Request All Parties To Contribute, Says PM Modi

PM speaks at Parliament House on first day of Parliament Session

Ahead of the 17th Lok Sabha session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at Parliament House. He said that "every word of Opposition was valuable". This is parliament's first session after the constitution of the new government at the Centre. During this session Union budget will be presented and several key bills will be introduced. The budget will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5. Among the bills likely to be introduced in this session is one that would make the practice of Triple Talaq illegal.

The Parliament session will end on July 26.

