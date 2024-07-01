Parliament Session 2024 Live Updates: NEET Issue Likely To Dominate Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Proceedings Today

Parliament Session Live Updates: This is the first session after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha

Parliament is likely to witness heated debates on the alleged NEET-UG paper leak issue when both houses, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, reconvene today.

Parliament was on Friday adjourned till 11 am today after an uproar over the NEET issue by the Opposition INDIA bloc members. They demanded a dedicated discussion on the NEET when Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha was to take up the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

NEET-UG was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates appearing. The results were announced on June 4 but were followed by allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities.

In the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Anurag Thakur is also scheduled to initiate the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. This is the first session of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Jul 01, 2024 09:59 (IST) Parliament Must Re-Examine New Criminal Laws: Congress' Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari has demanded that Parliament re-examine the new criminal laws , which has come into force from today.

"The new criminal Laws that came into effect from 12 midnight July 1st 2024 - (Today) lay the foundations of turning India into a Police State," he posted on X.

Their implementation must be stopped forthwith and Parliament must re-examine them, the former Union Minister said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Jul 01, 2024 09:09 (IST) Parliament Session 2024 LIVE: Anurag Thakur To Initiate Debate On Motion of Thanks

BJP MP Union Minister Anurag Thakur will today initiate the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha.

The Motion will be seconded by Delhi BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of BJP stalwart late Sushma Swaraj.

The Lok Sabha has allocated 16 hours for the debate on the Motion of Thanks, which will conclude with the reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Jul 01, 2024 09:06 (IST) Parliament Session Live: What Is NEET-UG Issue

The NEET-UG examination 2024 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 and saw participation from around 24 lakh candidates.

Allegations of question paper leaks surfaced in states like Bihar after the results were announced on June 4, prompting widespread protests. The CBI is probing the allegations and has so far arrested six people.