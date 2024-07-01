'He Doesn't Know...': M Kharge Waves Away Minister In Prerna Sthal Row

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (File).

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge went head-to-head with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju Monday over the Prerna Sthal issue, which refers to moving statues of national icons, including Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar, from the front to the rear of the Parliament complex.

Announced last month, the relocation triggered furious protests from an opposition that has frequently protested against the BJP government at the large bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

In a stormy opening session of the Rajya Sabha this morning, Mr Rijiju hit out at the opposition, asserting, "These statues were not placed in a secluded area, but at a proper designated area... Prerna Sthal... in which all statues of important leaders are placed."

To this Mr Kharge launched a counterattack by saying, "He doesn't know... he doesn't know about the committee. This decision should have been first discussed with committee members."

My statement on relocation of statues of major leaders in the Parliament House Complex —



1. The statues of many great leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, have been removed from their prominent places in the Parliament House Complex and relocated to a… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 16, 2024

"All action should have been taken later," Mr Kharge said.

The Congress boss has been insistent, since the shift of the statues (approx. 50 of them) was announced, the government has failed to follow protocol. Last month he released a detailed statement on X, arguing the "arbitrary" action "violates the basic spirit of our democracy".

"Each statue and its location across the Parliament House complex holds immense value and significance... All this has now been brought to a naught in arbitrary and unilateral manner."

"There is a dedicated committee for installing portraits and statues of national leaders and MPs in the Parliament complex... which includes MPs from both Houses. However, the committee has not been reconstituted since 2019," Mr Kharge declared.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat said the shift was because "visitors were not able to view these statues conveniently". "For this reason, all statues are being respectfully installed in a grand Prerna Sthal..."

The Prerna Sthal was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who called the spot "motivational and inspirational". Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "People get inspiration from such great men... I think the Prerna Sthal will always inspire the coming generations."

