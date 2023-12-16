"Son Innocent, Will Approach Court": Parliament Breach Mastermind's Father

Lalit Jha's family has asserted that he was not involved in the Parliament security breach.

Delhi Police has launched a massive investigation into the Parliament security breach where two men jumped into the House and released coloured smoke. The anti-terror cell is questioning five accused to find out how they managed to breach the high level of security. Officials believe that the breach was planned by a Kolkata-based teacher Lalit Jha. But Jha's family has asserted that he was not involved and is prepared to approach the court if needed.

"We learned about the incident only yesterday," said Jha's father, Devanand Jha, insisting that his son was not involved in the breach. He emphasised that his son was a responsible citizen having completed his bachelor's degree and had received accolades in college.

Deviating from the version presented by police after the initial probe Devanand Jha said, "Lalit has always been concerned about our well-being."

He expressed confusion about the allegations, claiming that the 32-year-old used to inquire only about their welfare. "My son is not an offender. We will go to court. You can ask the villagers; my son was not like this," he said.

Lalit Jha's mother echoed the sentiment, describing her son as a "very good boy." She added, "We are not able to understand. We had no information about this matter."

Both parents are resolute in their belief that Jha is innocent.

The Kolkata coaching centre, where Lalit Jha teaches, has also vouched for his character.

Lalit Jha - the alleged mastermind behind the Parliament security breach - burned the mobile phones of four accomplices in a bid to destroy evidence, Delhi Police sources told NDTV. Jha, who surrendered to the cops on Thursday, said he had kept the mobile phones of the two men who popped yellow smoke canisters inside the Lok Sabha, and the man and woman did so outside Parliament.

Jha told police he filmed the latter incident, uploaded the clip to Instagram, and sent it to a Kolkata-based NGO to ensure media coverage, before fleeing the scene. On the run for 48 hours, he claimed to have travelled to Nagaur in Rajasthan to stay with two friends. Lalit Jha and another man, Mahesh, returned to Delhi Thursday evening, after which Jha gave himself up at a police station in central Delhi.