Parliament Panel Asks Defence Ministry For Classified Report On Arms Purchased During Kargil War

A sub-panel of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), headed by BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, in its draft report has asked the ministry to place before it the classified CVC report on 'Defence Deals'.
"In the interest of accountability, the committee recommend that the said CVC report must be placed before the PAC, along with details of action taken thereon," the panel said in its draft report last week.
The draft report has been adopted by the sub-committee of the PAC, but it will be placed in parliament after a full committee approves it.
Presenting its case before the panel, the Defence Ministry had said that the CVC report has not been declassified so far.
The ministry further said that the study by CVC and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report 7A of 2001 on Operation Vijay (Kargil War), were similar.
The CAG report is in public domain, it added.
Despite acknowledging the ministry's argument, the panel persisted with its demand of placing the report before it.
The terms of reference of the CVC report was to examine all major defence contracts entered into after 1989, worth more than Rupees 75 crore. In 2003, the Public Accounts Committee could not release its report on arms purchased during the Kargil war, as the defence ministry had refused to share the CVC's findings.