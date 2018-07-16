Parliament Monsoon Session: Speaker Sumitra Mahajan To Meet MPs Tomorrow

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will hold discussions with leaders of various political parties at a dinner meeting tomorrow.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament will start on July 18.
According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Ms Mahajan will seek the support of the parties in ensuring smooth functioning of the session and passage of various pending bills.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to attend the dinner though he will not participate in the meeting.
Opposition parties will meet today to formulate a joint strategy to corner the government on various issues during the Monsoon session. Topmost on the agenda will be to finalise a joint candidate for the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman's post which fell vacant after the end of the term of PJ Kurien who is from Congress on July 1.