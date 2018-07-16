Parliament Monsoon Session: Speaker Sumitra Mahajan To Meet MPs Tomorrow

Sumitra Mahajan will seek the support of party leaders to ensure the session is productive (File)

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will hold discussions with leaders of various political parties at a dinner meeting tomorrow.



The Monsoon Session of Parliament will start on July 18.



According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Ms Mahajan will seek the support of the parties in ensuring smooth functioning of the session and passage of various pending bills.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to attend the dinner though he will not participate in the meeting.



