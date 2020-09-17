Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Rajnath Singh Expected To Make Statement On India-China Tensions In Rajya Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: The monsoon session of the Parliament began on September 14.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to make a statement on the India-China border situation in the Rajya Sabha today. He had earlier spoken over the issue at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

The Defence Minister had said that India is ready to deal with any situation regarding the India-China border tension.

"I want to assure you that we are ready to deal with any situation. I request this house to pass a resolution that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces who are guarding our borders to safeguard India''s sovereignty and integrity," the Minister had said in the Lok Sabha.

Rajnath Singh said that China does not recognise the traditional customary alignment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the border issue between the two countries remains unresolved.

The face-off with China had rapidly escalated and on June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty - a first in more than four decades. Even after that, there have been repeated attempts by the Chinese troops to recapture the heights occupied by the Indian soldiers.

Sep 17, 2020 09:31 (IST) Parliament Schedule For Today



Lok Sabha

Obituary reference

Bills to be introduced

-The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020

Bills for consideration and passing

-The Farmers'' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020. -The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020



RAJYA SABHA

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement on the ''Developments on our borders in Ladakh''



Bills for consideration and passing

-The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020. -The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020. -The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020. -The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to declare the Punjabi language as the 6th official language of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to declare the Punjabi language as the 6th official language of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sep 17, 2020 08:54 (IST) BJP MP Gives Zero Hour Notice In Rajya Sabha Over Cow Smuggling



Bharatiya Janata Party MP Mahesh Poddar has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "cow smuggling in the country especially in the Eastern states."