Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Rajnath Singh Expected To Make Statement On India-China Tensions In Rajya Sabha

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to make a statement on the India-China border situation in the Rajya Sabha today. He had earlier spoken over the issue at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.
The Defence Minister had said that India is ready to deal with any situation regarding the India-China border tension.
"I want to assure you that we are ready to deal with any situation. I request this house to pass a resolution that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces who are guarding our borders to safeguard India''s sovereignty and integrity," the Minister had said in the Lok Sabha.
Rajnath Singh said that China does not recognise the traditional customary alignment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the border issue between the two countries remains unresolved.
The face-off with China had rapidly escalated and on June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty - a first in more than four decades. Even after that, there have been repeated attempts by the Chinese troops to recapture the heights occupied by the Indian soldiers.
Here are the Live updates from the Parliament session:
Shiromani Akali Dal MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to declare Punjabi language 6th official language of Jammu and Kashmir- ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/xUhEyvoQy4