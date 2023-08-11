Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Monsoon Session Ends Today, Stalemate Continues Over Manipur

The ongoing session of Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to conclude today after three weeks of uproar, during which the Opposition and treasury benches faced-off on the issue of ethnic violence in Manipur.
PM Modi addressed the parliament during the no-trust debate yesterday, tearing into the opposition for trying to "play politics" over Manipur and assuring that the country stands with the violence-hit state. He said the Opposition had "betrayed" the people by not allowing any discussion to take place on important bills in this session.
Meanwhile, the suspension of the Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is likely to dominate proceedings in the Lower House.
According to the listed legislative business in Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha CPI MP Binoy Viswam will move a private member resolution to formulate a Gig Workers' Rights Bill with provisions for mandatory registration of aggregators and workers, issuance of unique IDs, provision of minimum wages, levying of fees for social security benefits and creation of a Gig-Workers' Welfare Fund under a Gig-Workers' Welfare Board to look after the welfare of gig-workers and their dependents.
CPI MP John Brittas will move a private member resolution to take steps to amend Section 18 of the Constitution (One Hundred and First Amendment) Act, 2016, so as to provide compensation to the States for the loss of revenue arising on account of implementation of the GST for a total period of ten years.
The Monsoon Session of parliament ends today with the violence in Manipur remaining central to the Opposition's protest that led to multiple disruptions and even an unsuccessful no-trust vote. Read more
- His two-hour address in Lok Sabha was a virtual election campaign in which he mocked the No-Confidence Motions as "lucky" for him since these turn out to be a test of the Opposition.
- He also predicted another No-Confidence Motion in 2028, which, he said, will pave the way for victory in 2029.
- On Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from the House, Union Minister Jitendra Singh says, "The actions are taken as per the rules of the House. Commenting about it is not right."
- Opposition leaders will today meet at 10 am to discuss the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Lok Sabha and other issues in the Rajya Sabha. Mr Chowdhury, the Congress's leader in Lok Sabha, was yesterday suspended for allegedly disturbing the ministers.
- The stand-off in Rajya Sabha continues with the Opposition sticking to its demand of a longer discussion on Manipur under rule 267 while the centre has agreed to only a shorter discussion under rule 176.
- The Rajya Sabha chairman has requested the two sides to resolve the stalemate so that discussion can take place.