Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Monsoon Session Ends Today, Stalemate Continues Over Manipur

Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Today is the last day of the Monsoon Session of parliament.

The ongoing session of Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to conclude today after three weeks of uproar, during which the Opposition and treasury benches faced-off on the issue of ethnic violence in Manipur.

PM Modi addressed the parliament during the no-trust debate yesterday, tearing into the opposition for trying to "play politics" over Manipur and assuring that the country stands with the violence-hit state. He said the Opposition had "betrayed" the people by not allowing any discussion to take place on important bills in this session.

Meanwhile, the suspension of the Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is likely to dominate proceedings in the Lower House.

According to the listed legislative business in Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha CPI MP Binoy Viswam will move a private member resolution to formulate a Gig Workers' Rights Bill with provisions for mandatory registration of aggregators and workers, issuance of unique IDs, provision of minimum wages, levying of fees for social security benefits and creation of a Gig-Workers' Welfare Fund under a Gig-Workers' Welfare Board to look after the welfare of gig-workers and their dependents.

CPI MP John Brittas will move a private member resolution to take steps to amend Section 18 of the Constitution (One Hundred and First Amendment) Act, 2016, so as to provide compensation to the States for the loss of revenue arising on account of implementation of the GST for a total period of ten years.

Here are the Live Updates on Parliament Monsoon Session:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Aug 11, 2023 11:46 (IST) Parliament Monsoon Session Update: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon.

Aug 11, 2023 11:28 (IST) Monsoon Session Update: On PM Modi's speech and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari "I want to congratulate Congress on forcing Modi Ji to speak about Manipur. I've heard Modi Ji speaking many times, but yesterday his sentences and accent were going somewhere else, and his face conveyed that they are losing...Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension is a dictatorship in the Parliament and the misuse of the numbers."

Aug 11, 2023 11:27 (IST) Parliament Monsoon Session Update: "Regretful that they suspended a good Member (of the Parliament) on the last day," says NC MP Farooq Abdullah on the suspension of Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury #WATCH | "Regretful that they suspended a good Member (of the Parliament) on the last day," says NC MP Farooq Abdullah on the suspension of Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury pic.twitter.com/oYckjOfdfs - ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023 "Regretful that they suspended a good Member (of the Parliament) on the last day," says NC MP Farooq Abdullah on the suspension of Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Aug 11, 2023 11:20 (IST) Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon



Lok Sabha proceedings were on Friday adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition protests over suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the House.

As soon as the House met, Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi raised the issue of Mr Chowdhury's suspension from the House on Thursday evening for "repeated misconduct".

A few Congress members were also on their feet and heard telling Speaker Om Birla that Mr Chowdhury had always cooperated with the Chair.

The Speaker called for the Question Hour but adjourned the proceedings within a minute of the House convening for the day.

Mr Chowdhury was suspended from the House pending examination of his conduct by the privileges committee.



Aug 11, 2023 11:16 (IST) Monsoon Session Live Update: In Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raises the issue of the suspension of Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury; says, "...He has been suspended on a flimsy ground. He just said 'Nirav Modi'. Nirav means calm, silent. You suspend him over that?..." #WATCH | LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raises the issue of the suspension of Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury; says, "...He has been suspended on a flimsy ground. He just said 'Nirav Modi'. Nirav means calm, silent. You suspend him over that?..." pic.twitter.com/La3xjqHpcD - ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023 In Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raises the issue of the suspension of Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury; says, "...He has been suspended on a flimsy ground. He just said 'Nirav Modi'. Nirav means calm, silent. You suspend him over that?..."

Aug 11, 2023 11:06 (IST) Monsoon Session Live Update:: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition protests over Cong leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from House.

Aug 11, 2023 11:01 (IST) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya says, "Citizens of India had revealed their disbelief for opposition both in 2014 and in 2019. Yesterday, in the Parliament the no-confidence motion failed, and I think that in the upcoming Lok Sabha election the opposition will fail with greater disbelief in them."

Aug 11, 2023 10:38 (IST) Monsoon Session Update: On suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari says, "As per Section 105(1) of the Constitution, every MP has the freedom of speech in Parliament. If by misusing the power of the majority any MP is suspended like this, it is vert unfortunate for democracy. This is a fit case to approach the Supreme Court..." #WATCH | On suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari says, "As per Section 105(1) of the Constitution, every MP has the freedom of speech in Parliament. If by misusing the power of the majority any MP is suspended like this, it is vert... pic.twitter.com/2xzwSeXIzG - ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

Aug 11, 2023 10:37 (IST) Parliament Monsoon Session Update: On the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Lok Sabha, Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, K Suresh says, "...He has been the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha for the last four years. He gave a lot of speeches in the House. They found his misconduct only yesterday. They have done it politically. This killed the Parliamentary democratic system with the suspension...We have a meeting of I.N.D.I.A. partners today, and there is also a meeting of Congress MPs. We are going to discuss this issue. We will take this up as per the decision in the two meetings."

#WATCH | On the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Lok Sabha, Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, K Suresh says, "...He has been the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha for the last four years. He gave a lot of speeches in the House. They found his misconduct only yesterday.... pic.twitter.com/me9bHasvmD - ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

Aug 11, 2023 10:36 (IST) Monsoon Session Updates: On PM Modi's reply on the No Confidence Motion, RJD MP Manoj Jha says, "The appeal for peace and guarantee was justice that should have come from the PM, didn't happen. After about 1.45 hours, the words on Manipur came - for 2.30 or 3 minutes. He spoke for 30 seconds outside the Parliament...He used the speech to mock, to crack jokes, to make taunts, but yesterday was not a day for that. A tragedy has occurred. A crime against humanity has taken place..."



Aug 11, 2023 10:36 (IST) Monsoon Session Update: On Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore says, "It is undemocratic, worst of its kind in 75 years of Parliamentary history. It has never happened that a leader of the largest Opposition party has been suspended without even questioning...Modi & Amit Shah are destroying the Parliamentary procedures and INDIA alliance is going to have a meeting now. We are going to take up those issues in a strong way. We are all agitated...This will not be tolerated. We will agitate and protest against these kinds of decisions."

#WATCH | On Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore says, "It is undemocratic, worst of its kind in 75 years of Parliamentary history. It has never happened that a leader of the largest Opposition party has been suspended without even... pic.twitter.com/zw7B9E15Tw - ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

Aug 11, 2023 10:33 (IST) Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: On Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from the House, Union Minister Jitendra Singh says, "The actions are taken as per the rules of the House. Commenting about it is not right."

Aug 11, 2023 10:33 (IST) Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 today for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha.

Aug 11, 2023 10:33 (IST) Centre Aims To Push Key Bills As Monsoon Session Ends Today

The Monsoon Session of parliament ends today with the violence in Manipur remaining central to the Opposition's protest that led to multiple disruptions and even an unsuccessful no-trust vote.

The Monsoon Session of parliament ends today with the violence in Manipur remaining central to the Opposition's protest that led to multiple disruptions and even an unsuccessful no-trust vote. Read more

Aug 11, 2023 10:32 (IST) PM Modi addressed the parliament during the no-trust debate yesterday, tearing into the opposition for trying to "play politics" over Manipur and assuring that the country stands with the violence-hit state.

He said the Opposition had "betrayed" the people by not allowing any discussion to take place on important bills in this session.

His two-hour address in Lok Sabha was a virtual election campaign in which he mocked the No-Confidence Motions as "lucky" for him since these turn out to be a test of the Opposition.

He also predicted another No-Confidence Motion in 2028, which, he said, will pave the way for victory in 2029.



Aug 11, 2023 10:31 (IST) On Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from the House, Union Minister Jitendra Singh says, "The actions are taken as per the rules of the House. Commenting about it is not right."

Opposition leaders will today meet at 10 am to discuss the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Lok Sabha and other issues in the Rajya Sabha. Mr Chowdhury, the Congress's leader in Lok Sabha, was yesterday suspended for allegedly disturbing the ministers.

The stand-off in Rajya Sabha continues with the Opposition sticking to its demand of a longer discussion on Manipur under rule 267 while the centre has agreed to only a shorter discussion under rule 176.

The Rajya Sabha chairman has requested the two sides to resolve the stalemate so that discussion can take place.

