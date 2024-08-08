Centre Introduces Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha: Updates

Parliament Live Updates: The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on August 12.

The Centre introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha today to amend the Waqf Act, 1995. The bill seeks to "effectively address issues" related to the powers of the State Waqf Boards, registration and survey of waqf properties and removal of encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is being introduction by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha.

Samajwadi Party will oppose the Waqf Bill in Parliament, according to the party sources.

The government has decided to withdraw the Waqf Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants), Bill, 2014 which was introduced in Rajya Sabha in February 2014, when the Congress-led UPA government was in power.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced on July 22 and is scheduled to conclude on August 12.

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav speaks in Lok Sabha on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

"Yeh bill jo introduce ho raha hai woh bahut sochi samjhi rajneeti ke tehat ho raha hai...Speaker sir, I heard in the lobby that some of your rights are also going to be taken away and we will have to fight for you....I oppose this bill."

Responding to Akhilesh Yadav's claims, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Akhilesh ji, is tarah ki golmol ki baat aap nahi kar skate..Aap nahi ho Speaker ke adhikar ke sanrakshak."

Opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha, DMK MP Kanimozhi says, "It is a direct violation of Article 30 which deals with minorities to administer their institutions. This bill targets a particular religious group..."



Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 moved in Lok Sabha

Congress MP KC Venugopal says, "...We are Hindus but at the same time, we respect the faith of other religions. This bill is specialized for the Maharashtra, Haryana elections. You do not understand that last time the people of India clearly taught you a lesson. This is an attack on the federal system..."

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju moves Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha.

On Union Govt to introduce a Bill to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay says, "This amendment bill should come through Standing Committee. We (the opposition) will oppose this bill unitedly..."

On Union Govt to introduce a Bill to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "We are not targeting anyone. They (Opposition) want to only create an atmosphere. Our minister will explain in detail when he introduces the bill. They want to misguide some people in the community. They are trying to tarnish the image of India. We are one of the best democracies in the world..."

On Union Govt to introduce a Bill to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram says, "As I've said, the motives of the government are always sinister and I think we will be opposing this bill and there's been no wider consultation with stakeholders and we think it should be referred to the Standing Committee before it's brought to passing in the House..."

Opposition walks out from Rajya Sabha over the issue of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar says,"...They (Opposition) think they are the only ones whose hearts are bleeding...The entire nation is in pain because of the girl. everyone is sharing the situation but to monetise it, politicise it, is the greatest disrespect to the girl. That girl has a long way to go..."

#WATCH | Opposition walks out from Rajya Sabha over the issue of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics



On Union Govt to introduce a Bill to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatan says, "The opposition while being in power for 70 years have misused the Waqf property and hadn't used it for the welfare of the minorities. Individual people have looted and encroached on it. PM Narendra Modi wants transparency in it..."

Aug 08, 2024 14:04 (IST) Amid Opposition Protests On Vinesh Phogat, Jagdeep Dhankhar Walks Out

Rajya Sabha Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar - often left sitting while opposition MPs walk out to protest various issues - turned the tables Thursday afternoon, walking out of the House amid demands to discuss wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics from a gold medal bout.

A disgruntled Mr Dhankhar also named Congress MP Jairam Ramesh for "laughing"; "I know your habit..." the Rajya Sabha leader said, as he lamented the lack of respect for the House Chair.

Aug 08, 2024 14:04 (IST) "Attack On Constitution": Opposition vs Government In Parliament On Waqf Bill

Opposition parties led by the Congress joined ranks to protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today. The legislation aims to address issues related to powers of State Waqf Boards, registration and survey of Waqf properties and removal of encroachment.

The legislation proposes to amend 44 sections of the 1995 Waqf Act. The Bill proposes that the Central Waqf Council and state Waqf Boards must have two women. It also lays down that money received by the Waqf Board must be used for the welfare of widows, divorcees, and orphans in the manner suggested by the government. Another key proposal is that women's inheritances must be protected. The provision for including non-Muslim members of Waqf bodies is another contentious point in the proposed law.



Aug 08, 2024 14:03 (IST) Congress to oppose introduction of Waqf bill

The Congress will oppose the introduction of the bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards in the Lok Sabha, party leaders said.

The issue also was discussed at a meeting of the party's Lok Sabha MPs that was chaired by Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament House Annexe.

The Congress MPs have decided to oppose the bill, a leader said after the meeting.



