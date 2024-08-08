Amid Opposition Protests On Vinesh Phogat, Jagdeep Dhankhar Walks Out

Rajya Sabha Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar - often left sitting while opposition MPs walk out to protest various issues - turned the tables Thursday afternoon, walking out of the House amid demands to discuss wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics from a gold medal bout.

A disgruntled Mr Dhankhar also named Congress MP Jairam Ramesh for "laughing"; "I know your habit..." the Rajya Sabha leader said, as he lamented the lack of respect for the House Chair.

"It is not me... but the post of the Chairperson that is being challenged... it is being challenged because people think the person sitting in the chair is not worthy..." Mr Dhankhar began.

At this point there were comments from the Chair's left, after which Mr Dhankhar pointed to Jairam Ramesh. "Now I have only option... after what I have seen today, for sometime I am not finding myself in a position to sit here," he said, after which he stood up, folded his hands together, and walked out.

A video circulated by BJP leader Satya Kumar Yadav showed a nearly-empty House at the time.

In his absence Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh chaired proceedings.

Shortly afterwards Mr Dhankhar returned and hit out at "unprecedented, indigestible" scenes in the House. "It is our bounden duty to take tough decisions (but) sublimity has been misunderstood as fragility, persuasion as weakness," he said.

Mr Dhankhar also said he had "left to introspect" and had called a meeting of floor leaders.

ours earlier the Congress-led INDIA bloc staged a vociferous walk-out after Mr Dhankhar refused to allot time to discuss Ms Phogat's disqualification. The Chairperson shut down Congress boss Mallikarjun Kharge and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien when they stood up to speak.

Mr Kharge wanted to know "who is behind" the heartbreak for Ms Phogat, who was looking to become the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Olympic gold. He, though, was told to sit down.

Mr O'Brien was similarly stopped. "You are shouting at the Chair. Your conduct is ugliest in the House. I condemn your actions. Next time I will show you the door..." Mr Dhankhar said.

As uproar increased in the House, opposition MPs staged a walkout.

Mr Dhankhar then accused the opposition of believing only their "hearts are bleeding". "The entire nation is in pain... But to politicise it is the greatest disrespect to her (Ms Phogat)," he said.

On Tuesday INDIA bloc members walked out of the Lok Sabha to protest their dissatisfaction over Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's brief statement about aid given to Ms Phogat.

Vinesh Phogat's disqualification has kicked up a political row, with the opposition quick to demand justice for the 29-year-old, who is one of three leading a #MeToo protest against former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, who was also the chief of the national wrestling body.

Meanwhile, a verdict on the Indian Olympic Association's "strong protest" against Ms Phogat's disqualification is expected this evening. However, sources have told NDTV no reprieve is likely.

Ms Phogat has been disqualified for being 100 grams overweight for the 50-kg event.

And, in a surprise announcement this morning, she said was retiring from the sport.

With input from agencies

