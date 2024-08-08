Vinesh Phogat Row In Parliament: Opposition Demands Discussion, Walks Out

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Rajya Sabha

The Opposition INDIA bloc members today walked out from Rajya Sabha after they were not allowed to discuss the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics 2024.

Ms Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the international multi-sport event for being 100 grams overweight, hours before she was to take on the US' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the historic 50-kg freestyle gold medal match.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled in the House, Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stood up to raise the disqualification issue and wanted to know "who is behind" it. Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, however, did not allow Mr Kharge to raise the issue.

Shortly after, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien also stood up to raise some issues but was not allowed by the Chair. To this, Mr Dhankar cautioned the Trinamool leader and said, "You are shouting at the Chair. Your conduct is ugliest in the House. I condemn your actions. Next time I will show you the door."

As uproar increased in the House, Opposition leaders staged a walkout.

Mr Dhankhar then said that the Opposition thinks they are the "only ones whose hearts are bleeding" after Ms Phogat's shocking exit from the Olympics.

"The entire nation is in pain... But to politicise it is the greatest disrespect to her (Ms Phogat)," he added.

#WATCH | Opposition walks out from Rajya Sabha over the issue of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics



Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar says,"...They (Opposition) think they are the only ones whose hearts are bleeding...The entire nation is in pain… pic.twitter.com/XTyrldhgla — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2024

Vinesh Phogat, who announced her retirement from wrestling today, had become the first Indian female wrestler to reach the final of 50kg Olympics wrestling by winning three matches on Tuesday. The 29-year-old usually competed in the 53 kg category and had moved down to the 50 kg weight class for the Paris Olympic Games.

Earlier Tuesday, INDIA bloc members had walked out from the Lok Sabha after expressing their dissatisfaction with the Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's statement in the House on Ms Phogat.

Some opposition leaders hit out at Mr Mandaviya for detailing the financial assistance given to the grappler for her Olympic preparations.

Sports Minister's Statement On Vinesh Phogat In Lok Sabha

Speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Mansukh Mandaviya said the government had provided all possible assistance to Vinesh Phogat according to her requirements which included personal staff.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also said a total financial assistance of Rs 70,45,775 was given for the Paris Olympic cycle.

"Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics due to being overweight by 100 gm. Vinesh was playing in the 50 kg category and her weight had to be 50 kg for the competition. According to the rules and regulations of UWW (United World Wrestling), for all competitions, weigh-ins are organised every morning for the respective category," Mr Mandaviya said.

"According to Article 11, 'If an athlete does not participate or fails in the weigh-in (first or second), they are disqualified from the competition and placed last without any rank," he added.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has lodged a "strong protest" with the world wrestling body over this matter, he said.

Mr Mandaviya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked IOA chief PT Usha, who is in Paris, to take "appropriate action" in the matter.