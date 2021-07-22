Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Both Houses Adjourned Till 12PM After Opposition Protests

Since the pandemic began, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed

Both houses of Parliament have been adjourned till noon today amid massive Opposition protests. Opposition MPs showed placards in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha before the houses were adjourned.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing farmers' protest while demanding the government to withdraw the new farm laws.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely :- "To discuss about prolonged agitation of farmers against anti farmers Bill and direct the Government to withdraw it," wrote Mr Tagore to Lok Sabha Secretary General.

Farmers will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar today, demanding the scrapping of new agricultural laws.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till today after Opposition protest over various issues, including the Pegasus snooping controversy.

The Inland Vessels Bill and the Essential Defence Services Bill are likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the National Institutes of Food Technology,

Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021, will be under consideration for passing.

In the Rajya Sabha, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will make a statement on the Pegasus snooping case.

The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill will be considered for passing in the Rajya Sabha.

Since the pandemic began, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed while the winter session last year had to be cancelled.

The monsoon session, which usually starts in July, had begun in September last year due to the raging pandemic.

Here are the LIVE updates of Parliament Monsoon Session 2021:

Jul 22, 2021 11:35 (IST) Monsoon session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm

Amid uproar by the Opposition, both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 12pm on Thursday.



The Parliament was resumed on the third day of the Monsson session on Thursday morning. Soon after starting the business, the Opposition leaders created a ruckus over the farmers'' agitation, Pegasus Project, inflation and other issues.



The Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on Monday amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament.



Jul 22, 2021 11:05 (IST) Monsoon Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned

JUST IN | Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after protests



Jul 22, 2021 10:58 (IST) Farmers Set For Jantar Mantar Kisan Sansad, Police On Alert: Top 10

Jul 22, 2021 10:44 (IST) Farmers Protest | Angry Farmers To Protest Near Parliament Today

Jul 22, 2021 10:22 (IST) Congress MP gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss agri laws, farmers protest

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing farmers' protest while demanding the government to withdraw the new farm laws.



"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely :- "To discuss about prolonged agitation of farmers against anti farmers Bill and direct the Government to withdraw it," wrote Mr Tagore to Lok Sabha Secretary General.

