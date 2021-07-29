Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Sessions To Resume At 11 AM

Both the Houses are set to resume proceedings from 11 am for the ongoing Monsoon Session after they were adjourned on Wednesday amid protests by the Opposition MPs over Pegasus, farm laws and other issues.

Today, the Rajya Sabha is expected to take up The Factoring Regulation (A) Bill, 2021 for discussion while Lok Sabha is expected to take up the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill and Inland Vessels Bills for consideration, according to PRS Legislative.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill by a voice vote while the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha. Subsequently, both the Houses were adjourned till 11 am on Thursday.

Here are the LIVE updates of Parliament Monsoon Session 2021:

Jul 29, 2021 09:51 (IST) Congress MP Manish Tewari Gives Notice In Lok Sabha For Discussion On Pegasus

Congress's Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari has also given adjournment motion notice demanding discussion on the 'Pegasus project' issue, according to news agency ANI.

