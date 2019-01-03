Parliament Live Updates: Rafale Debate To Continue, Nirmala Sitharaman To Speak

Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi on the Rafale deal yesterday in the Parliament

The Rafale debate is to continue in the Parliament after a heated debate yesterday between the Opposition and the ruling party. Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief and leader of the Opposition, took shots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and challenged him for an one-on-one on the Rafale deal. "The PM has no guts to come to the Parliament and give answers on Rafale," the Congress president said, adding that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was "hiding" behind AIADMK members in the house. The Rajya Sabha will take up the triple talaq bill today for consideration and passing.

The Upper House will also take up for consideration and passing the National Council for Technical Education (NCTE) Amendment Bill '18, and Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Amendment Bill '18, the Appropriation (No.6) Bill '18.

Here are the Live Updates of the Parliament proceedings: