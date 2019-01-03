Parliament Live Updates: Rafale Debate To Continue, Nirmala Sitharaman To Speak

New Delhi:
Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi on the Rafale deal yesterday in the Parliament
The Rafale debate is to continue in the Parliament after a heated debate yesterday between the Opposition and the ruling party. Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief and leader of the Opposition, took shots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and challenged him for an one-on-one on the Rafale deal. "The PM has no guts to come to the Parliament and give answers on Rafale," the Congress president said, adding that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was "hiding" behind AIADMK members in the house. The Rajya Sabha will take up the triple talaq bill today for consideration and passing.
The Upper House will also take up for consideration and passing the National Council for Technical Education (NCTE) Amendment Bill '18, and Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Amendment Bill '18, the Appropriation (No.6) Bill '18.
Here are the Live Updates of the Parliament proceedings:
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12pm amid sloganeering and protests.
Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the Lok Sabha on banned channels. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, minister of information and broadcasting answers his question.
TDP members started protesting in the Well prompting the speaker Sumitra Mahajan to ask them to go back.
Proceedings begin in the Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha amid sloganeering.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till today after the opposition demanded for a select parliamentary committee for further scrutiny of the bill. The Upper House is to take the bill up for consideration and passing.
The Triple Talaq bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week. The government considered a law on it after the Supreme Court said in August last year that the traditional method of Muslim men instantly divorcing their wives by uttering Talaq thrice was "unconstitutional" and "arbitrary".