Parliament Live Updates: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM Over Citizenship Bill Uproar

The Rajya Sabha will today take up for discussion the bill to provide 10 per cent quota in jobs and education to general category candidates who belong to economically weaker sections.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 09, 2019 11:50 IST
The quota bill stands a fair chance in Rajya Sabha. (FILE PHOTO)

New Delhi: 

The Rajya Sabha will today take up for discussion the bill to provide 10 per cent quota in jobs and education to general category candidates who belong to economically weaker sections. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Tuesday. While many opposition parties had dubbed the government's move a "political gimmick" in the four-and-half-hour debate yesterday, most backed the bill, which, in a first, extends reservation to upper castes. The bill stands a fair chance in Rajya Sabha. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, too, asserted that he is assured of it passing the bill in the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Constitution Amendment Bill to grant 10 percent reservation in education and government jobs to economically-weaker individuals belonging to the general category, across religions.


Jan 09, 2019
11:30 (IST)
Uproar in Rajya Sabha over extension of session
The opposition has slammed the government over the extension of the Winter Session of Parliament. "The way the House proceedings were extended without the consent of the opposition parties was not right. The situation now is such that there is no dialouge between Opposition and the government. The government is foremost responsible if the House doesn't function," Congress' Anand Sharma said in Rajya Sabha.
Jan 09, 2019
11:22 (IST)
The quota bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday with 323 lawmakers voting in support and only three voting against it. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM had opposed the bill. Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK had walked out of the House ahead of the voting yesterday.
