Parliament Live Updates: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM Over Citizenship Bill Uproar

The quota bill stands a fair chance in Rajya Sabha. (FILE PHOTO)

The Rajya Sabha will today take up for discussion the bill to provide 10 per cent quota in jobs and education to general category candidates who belong to economically weaker sections. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Tuesday. While many opposition parties had dubbed the government's move a "political gimmick" in the four-and-half-hour debate yesterday, most backed the bill, which, in a first, extends reservation to upper castes. The bill stands a fair chance in Rajya Sabha. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, too, asserted that he is assured of it passing the bill in the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Constitution Amendment Bill to grant 10 percent reservation in education and government jobs to economically-weaker individuals belonging to the general category, across religions.