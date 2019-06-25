Parliament Live Updates: Rajya Sabha Adjourned For Three Hours

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply on the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses. On Monday, lawmakers took up the discussion on Motion of Thanks on President's address.
Here are the live updates of Parliament session:
Rajya Sabha adjourned for 3 hours
- The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for three hours as a mark of respect for departed BJP member Madan Lal Saini, and will reassemble at 2 pm for completing the debate on the motion of thanks, sources said.
- The decision to adjourn the Upper House till 2 pm was taken this morning at a meeting of leaders of about 15 parties, which was chaired by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.
- The government is keen that the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address be completed today to enable the prime minister reply to the debate before he leaves for Japan for the G20 summit on Wednesday.
No more content