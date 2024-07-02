Parliament Session 2024 Live Updates: Akhilesh Yadav Speaks In Lok Sabha

Parliament session Day 7 Live: This is the first session after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the lower house of Parliament today.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda will also make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations or observations contained in the 143rd & 154th reports of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Demands for Grants pertaining to MoHFW.

On Monday Rahul Gandhi delivered his first speech as the LoP with a copy of the Constitution and photos of religious figures, including Lord Shiva - launched a fierce attack on the BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS.

Here are the live updates on Parliament Session 2024:



Jul 02, 2024 11:23 (IST) Parliament LIVE Updates: Akhilesh Yadav speaks in Lok Sabha

Here are highlights of Akhilesh Yadav's speech:

Election results a moral victory for INDIA bloc

Poll results a message of responsibility for INDIA bloc

Elections have ended communal politics

Why are paper leaks happening? The truth is that this is being done by the government so that it doesn't have to give jobs to youth.

Even I win 80 out of 80 seats of UP then also I will not trust EVM. EVM issue will never die

The victory of Ayodhya is the democratic victory of the mature voter of India



Caste census must for social justice

Can never accept Agnipath scheme for military recruitment

Jul 02, 2024 11:22 (IST) Just In| Discussion on Motion of Thanks on President's Address begins in Lok Sabha

Jul 02, 2024 11:22 (IST) Just In| Discussion on Motion of Thanks on President's Address begins in Lok Sabha