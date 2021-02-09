Parliament LIVE Updates: Opposition In Lok Sabha Hits Out At Government Over Farm Laws

Lok Sabha resumed normal functioning on Monday after a week-long disruption over farm laws

Opposition parties on Monday slammed the government in Lok Sabha over the three agri laws and demanded their repeal, as the House resumed the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address after days of deadlock over the farmers' issue.

The BJP defended the ruling dispensation, saying the Narendra Modi government is committed to the welfare of farmers and it will remain so in the future too.

The Modi government has been trying to double the income of the farmers through various measures, BJP member Virendra Kumar said participating in the debate.

Referring to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three agricultural laws, Mr Kumar said there was some anxiety among a section of farmers but the government has tried to allay their concerns through discussions and so far 11-12 rounds of talks have taken place.

"I want to make it clear that the government is committed to the welfare of the farmers. It was, it is and it will continue to do so," he said amidst thumping of desks by BJP members in attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi among others.

Lok Sabha resumed normal functioning on Monday after a week-long disruption over the three central farm laws following an appeal by Singh that it was a duty of every member to maintain the tradition of passing the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

The House is likely to take up a Short Duration Discussion on the farmers' issue in the second part of the Budget session beginning March 8.

Feb 09, 2021 09:15 (IST) Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the three farm laws.

Feb 09, 2021 09:08 (IST) Congress MP KC Venugopal has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha demanding 'reduction of central excise duty and cess on petroleum products', news agency ANI reported.

Feb 09, 2021 08:54 (IST) Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'direct recruitment for the post of joint secretary in Central government', news agency ANI reported.

Feb 09, 2021 08:42 (IST) BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'use of Hindi and other languages in Supreme Court and High Courts', news agency ANI reported.

Feb 09, 2021 08:36 (IST) PM Modi Likely To Reply To President's Address In Lok Sabha On February 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha on February 10, sources told ANI. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha also accepted Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi's motion of dispensing with the Question Hour for the next two days (till Wednesday).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s reply in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks to the President''s address will be on February 10," said the sources.

Parliamentary proceedings continued till midnight to accommodate the long list of speakers participating in the Motion of Thanks to the President''s address.

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 4 pm Tuesday (February 9).