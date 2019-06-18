Parliament LIVE Updates: Om Birla To Be NDA Candidate For Lok Sabha Speaker

Parliament Live Updates: Several key bills are expected to be introduced in this session including the one that would make the practice of Triple Talaq illegal.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 18, 2019 11:18 IST
Parliament Live Updates: Administering oath to 542 lawmakers takes the better part of 2 days. (File)

New Delhi: 

The 17th Lok Sabha began on Monday after the national elections during which President Ram Nath Kovind administered oath to pro tem Speaker Virendra Kumar, who in turn administered oath to the other lawmakers. Several key bills are expected to be introduced in this session including the one that would make the practice of Triple Talaq illegal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted by loud chants and thunderous applause as he took oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha on Monday. Among other lawmakers who took oath yesterday were Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani.

The rest of the lawmakers will be administered oath today. Administering oath to the 542 lawmakers takes the better part of two days.

Rahul Gandhi, elected to parliament for the fourth time, also took oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha on Monday. Mr Gandhi, however, forgot to sign the parliament register and got to it only after being reminded by officials and several lawmakers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Congress is yet to announce its leaders in either House of Parliament. The party is hoping that Rahul Gandhi will take charge in the Lok Sabha.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Parliament:


Jun 18, 2019
11:18 (IST)
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Punjab's Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, takes oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha.
Jun 18, 2019
10:59 (IST)
Congress leaders P Chidambaram, K Suresh, Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jairam Ramesh and Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary met at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence earlier to discuss the party's strategy in Parliament during the Budget Session.
Jun 18, 2019
10:57 (IST)
NDA's choice to select Om Birla was confirmed by Amita Birla, his wife. "It is a very proud and a happy moment for us. We are very thankful to the cabinet for choosing him," she has been quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mr Birla, however, says: "I have no information, I had just went to meet the Working President as a 'karyakarta'."

The 56-year-old has been associated with the BJP youth wing and has also been in charge of the organisational revamp in Rajasthan in 2018.
Jun 18, 2019
10:52 (IST)
BJP lawmaker Om Birla will be the NDA's candidate for the post of the Speaker in the Lok Sabha. The two-time lawmaker from Rajasthan's Kota is considered close to party chief and home minister Amit Shah.
