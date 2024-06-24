Parliament Live Updates: First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha To Begin Today, New Members To Take Oath

Parliament Live Updates: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha to begin today.

The first session of Parliament after the Lok Sabha elections will begin today with "Observance of silence," marking the solemn occasion of the first sitting of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha. After this, parliament will hold the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Mr Mahtab will then call upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Leader of the Lok Sabha, to take oath as a member of the House.

On June 26, the Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected. On June 27, President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament.

This is the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha after the general elections, which saw the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secure 293 seats and the INDIA bloc win 234, with the Congress holding 100 of them.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Parliament:

Jun 24, 2024 09:05 (IST) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju leaves from his residence.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin today. #WATCH | Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju leaves from his residence



The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin today. pic.twitter.com/WpbGmMKaRx - ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024 The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin today.

Jun 24, 2024 09:03 (IST) President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27.

She may outline the new government's roadmap for the next five years.

This session will conclude on July 3 and reassemble for the monsoon session on July 22.



Jun 24, 2024 09:03 (IST) About 280 newly-elected MPs will take oath today, while the remaining 264 parliamentarians, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, will take oath tomorrow.

The Congress - which was expecting Kodikunnil Suresh, a Dalit leader and an eight-time MP from Kerala, to be named Pro-Tem Speaker - has criticisied the BJP over the appointment of Mr Mahtab.

The Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected on June 26.

Until a new Speaker is elected, the Pro-Tem Speaker presides over the first few sessions of the Lok Sabha and conducts the election for the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

