Parliament Highlights: In PM Modi's Last Speech In Parliament, A Jibe At Rahul Gandhi

11 bills will be tabled in Rajya Sabha in the last day of the parliament budget session today, including the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016. Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move the Muslim Women (Protection Of Rights On Marriage) Bill, or the Triple Talaq bill, that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is keen to get parliamentary approval for. If these bills are not approved today, all bills introduced in Lok Sabha and not passed in Rajya Sabha will lapse. However, the government is trying to extend the upper house sitting by a day or two to complete the legislative business which includes a discussion on the budget and a few other bills.
"Also, this is the first time.. when I realised the difference between an embrace and people trying to be clingy (gale lagna aur gale padna ) Also, the "Ankhon ki gustakhiyan" amused the media too: PM Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi
There have been confrontations with Mallikarjun Kharge. I wish he was not having a bad throat today. Conversations with him helped me stir my thought process: PM Modi
On all of the lawmakers, we were blamed that we decide our own remuneration. This time, we made sure that transparency was brought in. Lawmakers are not the sole decision makers when it comes to their remuneration. We have been freed of the criticism: PM Modi
Over 1400 redundant laws were done away with: PM Modi
It is this Lok Sabha that passed the GST. The GST process revealed the spirit of cooperation and bipartisanship: PM Modi
It is this Lok Sabha that has passed stringent laws against corruption and black money: PM Modi
A new aspect has emerged about the way India deals with foreign relations. This is about how we are very sensitive about human rights. Whether it's about earthquake in Nepal, water crisis in Maldives ... or similar issues with our neighbouring countries: PM Modi
India is increasingly becoming self dependent. Make in India is one such step: PM Modi
The world is discussing global warming and India made an effort in the form of the International Solar Alliance to mitigate this menace: PM Modi
India has made its space in the digital world: PM Modi
This is the first time that there are so many women ministers in cabinet. So many women overseeing security and a woman speaker: PM Modi
There were at least 8 sessions that saw 100 per cent performance. On an average, as we bid farewell, the average performance has been 85 percent: PM Modi
This is after three decades that the country saw a a government being formed with complete majority: PM Modi
In 2014, I was among the parliamentarians who were in parliament for the first time: PM Modi
The Lok Sabha has passed a bill to protect gullible investors from ponzi schemes, with Finance Minister Piyush Goyal saying the Government will ensure that no loophole is left while framing rules. The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018, seeks to put in place a mechanism by which such depositors can be compensated. It has incorporated recommendations of the Standing Committee on Finance. The bill was initially introduced in Parliament on July 18, 2018 and was referred to the Standing Committee on Finance.
The 13-day Budget session was a washout in the Rajya Sabha as Opposition parties stalled proceedings daily over issues ranging from Rafale fighter jet deal to Citizenship Bill.
Parliament today approved the Modi Government's sixth and final Budget that gave Income Tax rebate to those earning up to Rs 5 lakh, an annual cash relief of Rs 6,000 to small farmers and pension for unorganised sector workers. While the Lok Sabha has passed the Appropriation Bills that gave Government authorisation of spending certain sums till the next government presents the full Budget for 2019-20, and the Finance Bill after full debate, the Rajya Sabha passed them without discussion today -- the last day of the session.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned indefinitely after it passed some Bills including Interim Budget and Finance Bill for 2019-20 without debate. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in his customary address at the close of the session said that precious time of the House was
lost in protests, stalling proceedings. The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31.
Rajya Sabha has passed Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Interim Budget 2019-20, Appropriation bills and Finance bill without debate.
The CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report on Rafale fighter jet deal, submitted to the Rajya Sabha today, does not include the controversial and key point of pricing
, as the Defence Ministry maintained that these details could not be revealed. The parts in the report referring to cost are redacted, which may provoke fresh opposition attacks.
The Rafale deal sealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is 2.8 per cent cheaper than the one negotiated by the previous Congress-led UPA government, says the report of the national auditor CAG accessed by NDTV. The Congress and other opposition parties have dismissed the report as biased because auditor Rajiv Mehrishi was Finance Secretary when the deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets was inked in 2016. The CAG report says compared to the 126-aircraft deal negotiated by the Congress-led government, India managed to save 17.08 per cent money for the India Specific Enhancements in the new contract.
CAG report on Rafale has been tabled in Rajya Sabha today:
Following are the Bills for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha today:
- The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018
- The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019
- The Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019
- The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018
- The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019
- The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019
- The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2019
- The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019
- The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018
- The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage)
Following is the Bill for introduction in Rajya Sabha today:
The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019
Following are the Bills for Consideration and Passing in Lok Sabha today:
- The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018
- The Jalianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2018
- The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2018
- The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2018
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi along with Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh attended the joint meeting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Congress Parliamentary Party in Parliament today. "There is an all-pervasive atmosphere of fear and strife across the country. Values, principles and provisions of the Constitution are under continued attack from the Modi government," Ms Gandhi said.
The Congress brought paper airplanes to the Parliament premises today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture on one leaf and Anil Ambani's on the other to protest against the Centre over the Rafale issue.
Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned till noon. The proceedings of Lok Sabha were today adjourned for nearly 50 minutes during Question Hour amid slogan shouting by Samajwadi Party (SP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) members over different issues. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon as SP MPs protested police lathicharge on party leaders and workers in Prayagraj on Tuesday. The TMC displayed posters against the BJP government over the Rafale fighter jet deal.
Comptroller and Auditor General of India's report on the Rafale fighter jet deal has been submitted in Rajya Sabha.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh join Trinamool Congress' protest against the Centre in the Parliament premises today.
Ahead of the last day of the Budget session today, lawmakers from the Telugu Desam Party protested in the Parliament premises, demanding special status to Andhra Pradesh.
Ahead of the last day of the Budget session today, lawmakers from the Trinamool Congress protested against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre wearing black clothes in the Parliament premises.