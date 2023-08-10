'Bharat Mata Unparliamentary Word Now': Rahul Gandhi After Speech Snipped

Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the centre can stop the violence in Manipur, but has not acted yet.

Bharat Mata is now an unparliamentary word in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today, responding to questions on the expunging of parts of his speech yesterday.

Mr Gandhi was speaking to reporters on his way out of Parliament today. He did not respond to questions on whether he would skip Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the no-confidence motion brought against his government. "Apparently, Bharat Mata is an unparliamentary word in India now," he said.

Mr Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government in Lok Sabha yesterday.

Targeting the Prime Minister for not visiting Manipur, where ethnic violence has claimed more than 150 lives in the past couple of months, Mr Gandhi said, "The Prime Minister has not gone to Manipur because he doesn't consider it a part of India. You (BJP) have divided Manipur."

He alleged that the centre can stop the violence in Manipur by calling in the Army, but has not acted yet.

"You are traitors... That is why Prime Minister does not visit Manipur. You are not protectors of Bharat Mata...," he added.

Invoking the epic Ramayana, Mr Gandhi said Raavan was not killed by Ram, but by his arrogance. "You have sprinkled kerosene everywhere. You have set fire to Manipur. You are now trying the same thing in Haryana," he said, referring to recent communal