'Congress Darbar System Destroyed Leaders': PM Invokes Netaji, BR Ambedkar

Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress of putting dynasty above everything else

The portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was put up in Parliament only after a non-Congress government came to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, accusing Congress of putting dynasty above everyone else.

He said the Congress's "darbar" system - a reference to loyalists to the Gandhi family - had destroyed several tall leaders.

"In Congress's darbar system, they stole opportunities from many leaders, including BR Ambedkar. They made fun of his clothes. Their darbarwaad destroyed several leaders. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's portrait found a place in Parliament only after a non-Congress came to power," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister referred to Congress leader's Rahul Gandhi's remarks in which he said Lanka was not reduced to ashes by Hanuman but due to Ravan's arrogance. He then turned the tables by saying it is arrogance that reduced the Congress to 44 seats in Lok Sabha from being the largest party in the country.

"There was a time when they used to celebrate birthdays on airplanes but now airplanes are used to deliver vaccines for the poor. They used airplanes to send their clothes for dry cleaning," he said, referring to reports that Jawaharlal Nehru sent his clothes for dry cleaning abroad.

The Prime Minister was addressing Lok Sabha during the debate on the no confidence motion against his government. He came down heavily on the Opposition bloc India, accusing them of joining hands in an alliance of convenience.

The Prime Minister said he is grateful to them for bringing the motion and said the BJP will return with an even greater majority in the Lok Sabha election next year.