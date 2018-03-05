Protests Stall Parliament, Minutes After Budget Session Resumes: 10 Points

The first part of the budget session was held from January 29 to February 9.

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid slogan shouting by opposition lawmakers minutes after parliament reconvened on Monday after a recess. In the Rajya Sabha, both the BJP and the Congress have moved adjournment motion notices on issues the parties say must be discussed immediately, setting the tone for a stormy second half of the budget session. The BJP wants to debate "reports of corrupt practices indulged in by relatives of former ministers under tacit protection by ministers," after the arrest last week of Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram. The Opposition has demanded an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how jeweler Nirav Modi defrauded the public sector Punjab National Bank (PNB) and fled the country under his watch.