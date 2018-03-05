Parliament LIVE Updates: Part 2 Of Budget Session Begins Today

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after protests in the House over the 'PNB scam'.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm after protests over Andhra Pradesh special category status and #PNBScam#BudgetSessionpic.twitter.com/zqCZI3o3kb- ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018
Rajya Sabha also adjourned till 11.20 am after protest by TDP over 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh
Lok Sabha adjouned till noon after ruckus and protests in the House over various issues, including 'special status' for Andhra Pradesh and the 'Nirav Modi-PNB scam'.
Matter of #NiravModi and #MehulChoksi is connected to Congress, the problem started during their time, they cannot mislead the nation on this issue: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal #BudgetSessionpic.twitter.com/IoFq1rP4vb- ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018
PM Narendra Modi arrives in parliament, welcomed by BJP Chief Amit Shah and Union Ministers. #BudgetSessionpic.twitter.com/fKOA0C4Shb- ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018
#PNBScam: TMC MPs protest near Gandhi statue in Parliament #BudgetSessionpic.twitter.com/v7Htt23clR- ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018
Delhi: Telugu Desam Party MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises demanding 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh #BudgetSessionpic.twitter.com/fYVw9lNe6V- ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018
RJD MP JP Yadav gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over #PNBFraudCase ( file pic) pic.twitter.com/tyqpV5ytAq- ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018