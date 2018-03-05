Parliament LIVE Updates: Part 2 Of Budget Session Begins Today

The opposition alleges that the PNB fraud and other banking scams took place under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's watch and that the centre failed to stop them.

All India | | Updated: March 05, 2018 12:47 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Parliament LIVE Updates: Part 2 Of Budget Session Begins Today

Budget Session: Opposition plans to raise the issue of financial scams in parliament today (File Photo)

New Delhi:  The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament is set to commence today after a month-long recess. The Congress and other opposition parties are seeking to corner the government in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the recent spate of multi-crore financial scams involving public-sector banks. The opposition alleges that the Punjab National Bank or PNB fraud and other banking scams took place under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's watch and that the centre failed to stop them. The centre is also looking to counter the opposition as it plans to bring forth the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, which the centre says will grant powers to government to attach assets of persons who are declared to be fugitives. Another issue that the opposition Congress plans to raise is that of "vendetta" politics, in the wake of the CBI's recent arrest of Congress leader P Chidambaram's son, Karti.


Mar 05, 2018
12:47 (IST)
Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after protests in the House over the 'PNB scam'.
Mar 05, 2018
12:46 (IST)

Mar 05, 2018
11:35 (IST)
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 11:20 AM

Rajya Sabha also adjourned till 11.20 am after protest by TDP over 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh
Mar 05, 2018
11:35 (IST)
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon

Lok Sabha adjouned till noon after ruckus and protests in the House over various issues, including 'special status' for Andhra Pradesh and the 'Nirav Modi-PNB scam'.
Mar 05, 2018
11:32 (IST)
Union Minister Piyush Goyal's Statement Ahead Of The Budget Session Of Parliament

Mar 05, 2018
11:30 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Welcomed By BJP Chief Amit Shah And Union Ministers As Part 2 Of The Budget Session Of Parliament Begins

Mar 05, 2018
11:24 (IST)
Trinamool Congress Lawmakers Protest Outside Parliament Over 'PNB Scam'

Mar 05, 2018
11:22 (IST)
TDP Lawmakers Protest Outside Parliament Over Demand For 'Special Status' For Andhra Pradesh

Mar 05, 2018
11:20 (IST)
RJD Lawmaker JP Yadav Gives Adjournment Motion Notiec In Lok Sabha

Mar 05, 2018
11:17 (IST)
Another issue that the opposition Congress plans to raise is that of "vendetta" politics, in the wake of the CBI's recent arrest of Congress leader P Chidambaram's son, Karti.
Mar 05, 2018
11:17 (IST)
The opposition alleges that the Punjab National Bank or PNB fraud and other banking scams took place under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's watch and that the centre failed to stop them. The centre is also looking to counter the opposition as it plans to bring forth the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, which the centre says will grant powers to government to attach assets of persons who are declared to be fugitives.
Mar 05, 2018
11:16 (IST)
The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament is set to commence today after a month-long recess. The Congress and other opposition parties are seeking to corner the government in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the recent spate of multi-crore financial scams involving public-sector banks.
No more content
Comments
Close [X]

Trending

Parliament Budget SessionPNB fraudBudget Session of Parliament

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tripura ElectionMeghalaya ElectionNagaland ElectionLIVE TVSridevi

................................ Advertisement ................................