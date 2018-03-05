Parliament LIVE Updates: Part 2 Of Budget Session Begins Today

Budget Session: Opposition plans to raise the issue of financial scams in parliament today (File Photo)

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament is set to commence today after a month-long recess. The Congress and other opposition parties are seeking to corner the government in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the recent spate of multi-crore financial scams involving public-sector banks. The opposition alleges that the Punjab National Bank or PNB fraud and other banking scams took place under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's watch and that the centre failed to stop them. The centre is also looking to counter the opposition as it plans to bring forth the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, which the centre says will grant powers to government to attach assets of persons who are declared to be fugitives. Another issue that the opposition Congress plans to raise is that of "vendetta" politics, in the wake of the CBI's recent arrest of Congress leader P Chidambaram's son, Karti.