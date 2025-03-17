The Parliament Budget Session resumed today after a brief holiday on account of Holi. While the Rajya Sabha will discuss the Manipur Budget, key reports and bills will be presented in both the Houses.

According to the list of businesses in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh and Samjawadi Party MP Virendra Singh will present reports of the Standing Committee on Defence for grants of the Ministry of Defence for the year 2025-26. In the Rajya Sabha, the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways raised by Samik Bhattacharya on March 12 will continue.

Last week, the Parliament passed a bill that seeks to amend the existing law governing exploration and production of oil and gas as well as delink petroleum operations from mining operations to boost investment in the sector.

Here are the latest updates on Parliament Budget Session: