The Parliament Budget Session resumed today after a brief holiday on account of Holi. While the Rajya Sabha will discuss the Manipur Budget, key reports and bills will be presented in both the Houses.
According to the list of businesses in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh and Samjawadi Party MP Virendra Singh will present reports of the Standing Committee on Defence for grants of the Ministry of Defence for the year 2025-26. In the Rajya Sabha, the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways raised by Samik Bhattacharya on March 12 will continue.
Last week, the Parliament passed a bill that seeks to amend the existing law governing exploration and production of oil and gas as well as delink petroleum operations from mining operations to boost investment in the sector.
Here are the latest updates on Parliament Budget Session:
Congress MP Seeks To Discuss Exam Paper Leaks Issue In Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has filed an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the exam paper leaks, including the NEET paper leak, and said that the government must take steps to prevent it.
In the adjournment motion, Tagore said, "That this House do now adjourn to discuss a matter of urgent public importa Congress MP Manicka nce, namely the recent spate of exam paper leaks, including the NEET paper leak, which has put the future of 85 lakh children in six states at risk, and the need for the government to take immediate and effective steps to prevent such leaks and ensure the integrity of the examination process."
Calling it a "matter of concern," Tagore stated that the issue of exam paper leaks undermines the trust and confidence of students, parents, and the general public in the examination system.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore files an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the exam paper leaks, including the NEET paper leak, and the government must take steps to prevent it. pic.twitter.com/SRLjiBKcUo— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025
Kanyakumari Lok Sabha MP Moves Adjournment Motion For Discussion On Train Ticket Fares Concession
Kanyakumari Lok Sabha MP Vijay Kumar, alias Vijay Vasanth, has moved an adjournment motion in the House seeking a discussion on the revocation of concession on train ticket fares.
Kanyakumari Lok Sabha MP Vijay Kumar, alias Vijay Vasanth, has moved an adjournment motion in the House seeking a discussion on the revocation of concession on train ticket fares. pic.twitter.com/862gimk0wC— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025
Parliament Budget Session Resumes Today
The Parliament Budget Session resumed today after a brief holiday on account of Holi. While the Rajya Sabha will discuss the Manipur Budget, key reports and bills will be presented in both the Houses.
According to the list of businesses in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh and Samjawadi Party MP Virendra Singh will present reports of the Standing Committee on Defence for grants of the Ministry of Defence for the year 2025-26. In the Rajya Sabha, the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways raised by Samik Bhattacharya on March 12 will continue.