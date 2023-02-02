Budget Session: Opposition leaders have criticised the budget.

The Budget Session of the Parliament is set to resume at 11 am today with the Opposition expected to raise several issues including the Chinese transgressions at the border. The Union Budget was presented yesterday in the Lok Sabha and the Economy Survey was tabled on Tuesday. Opposition leaders have criticised the budget, saying it does not meet the expectations of the common people.

Here are the Live Updates on Budget Session:

Feb 02, 2023 11:10 (IST) Budget Session: Both Houses Adjourned Till 2 pm Over Ruckus

Both Houses of the Parliament have been adjourned till 2 pm due to ruckus by Opposition members demanding a discussion on the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group and the massive decline in the share prices of the conglomerate.

Feb 02, 2023 11:06 (IST) Budget Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 pm

Feb 02, 2023 11:04 (IST) KCR's Party Moves Motion In Both Houses Over Hindenburg Report On Adani Group



The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the party of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has moved motions in both Houses of the Parliament to discuss the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group.

Feb 02, 2023 11:00 (IST) Congress Chief M Kharge's Notice To Discuss Hindenburg Report On Adani Group



Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has moved a motion to discuss the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group and the aftermath.

Feb 02, 2023 10:54 (IST) Opposition Leaders Meet To Devise Joint Strategy In Parliament



Opposition leaders this morning attended a meeting at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's office in the Parliament today to devise a joint strategy to counter the government over the President's address and the budget. Attendees included members of the DMK, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena, CPM, CPI, Nationalist Congress Party, IUML, AAP, National Conference, and Kerala Congress. Opposition parties will also jointly demand a discussion on the Hindenburg report on Adani Group of companies.

Feb 02, 2023 10:49 (IST) Congress Notice In Lok Sabha To Discuss Adani Group Row, Chinese Trangressions

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari have given adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani Group issue and Chinese transgressions along the border. Mr Tagore, the party's whip in Lok Sabha, said there is an emergency situation due to diminishing shares of the Adani group. Mr Tewari said in his notice that the House suspend Zero Hour and other businesses of the day to have a detailed discussion on the border situation with China.