Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha To Resume At 11 AM

The Budget Session of the Parliament is set to resume today after both Houses faced multiple adjournments amid protests over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's London remarks and the Adani row. Today marks the ninth day of proceedings of the second leg of the Budget Session, which resumed on March 13. Yesterday, the Lok Sabha approved the Union Budget, envisaging a total expenditure of around Rs 45 lakh crore for 2023-24 without any discussion.

Here are the LIVE updates on Parliament:

Mar 24, 2023 11:03 (IST) Rahul Gandhi Arrives At Parliament Day After Conviction In Defamation Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in the Parliament this morning, a day after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case.