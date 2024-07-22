Economic Survey To Be Tabled In Parliament Ahead Of Budget: Live Updates

Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Economic Survey 2023-24 will be tabled in Parliament today.

The Economic Survey 2023-24 will be tabled by the Centre in both houses of Parliament today. The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Ministry of Finance, give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2023-24.

The Economic Survey 2023-24 will be presented in Lok Sabha at 1 pm and in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm, followed by a press conference by Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in the Parliament on Tuesday.

Jul 22, 2024 10:10 (IST)

On the Parliament Session, MoS Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal says "We had an all-party meeting yesterday in which all the issues of the Opposition were mentioned by them, we have noted down. Now in Lok Sabha, the day and time of discussion will be decided by the Speaker and in Rajya Sabha, the Chairman will decide. The government is ready for discussion. As Rajnath Singh said yesterday that it is everyone's responsibility to run the House, it will be a good discussion..."

Jul 22, 2024 10:09 (IST)

On Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table the Economic Survey Report 2023-2024, RSP MP NK Premachandran says, "...We expect some exemptions, especially in direct tax. The government is well served because RBI has already provided Rs 2.11 lakh crores as dividends. The government has never expected such an amount from the RBI. It is double the expectations of the government. Another favourable factor is regarding the direct tax collection... It is a favourable condition for the government because they have never expected such an amount from the RBI. So, it is the best opportunity to provide some exemptions and privileges to the middle-class section of society..."

Jul 22, 2024 10:07 (IST)

Jul 22, 2024 10:07 (IST) Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "paper leaks"

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion on the ongoing controversy over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

In his notice, Manickam Tagore urged the House to suspend all listed business of the day to discuss the "unprecedented cases of paper leaks in conduct of exams including NEET-UG and UGC NET and the failure of National Testing Agency (NTA)."



Jul 22, 2024 10:07 (IST) What Is Economic Survey

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, will give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2023-24 (April-March) and some outlook for the current year. Read more

