The Budget session started on January 31 with the President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both the houses of parliament.

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Congress Moves Adjournment Motion In Lok Sabha On Internal Security

This is the eighth day of Parliament Budget Session. (File)

The Congress party on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the "internal security situation in the country". This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi while replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha mounted attack on Congress, saying the party's politics of last 70 years has been such that no Congress leader can be self-sufficient. The Prime Minister further termed the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a "road to anarchy" and accused parties of "taking a u-turn" for political reasons.

While, CPI(M) MP K K Ragesh has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "alleged criminal attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) teachers and students".

Feb 07, 2020 11:50 (IST)
Parliament Budget Session: BJP MPs Protest Against Rapes In West Bengal
BJP West Bengal MPs staged a protest in Parliament with placards stating, "Save Democracy in West Bengal" and "Stop Rapes in West Bengal", news agency ANI reported. 
Feb 07, 2020 11:40 (IST)
Parliament Budget Session: BJP Leader Gives Zero Hour Notice On "Commercialization Of Education."
BJP MP Ashok Bajpai has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "commercialization of education", whereas BJP MP Kailash Soni has sought discussion over "demand for inclusion of Emergency's history in curriculum" and "concerns over stoppage of Samman Nidhi pension in some states" 
Feb 07, 2020 11:34 (IST)
Parliament Budget Session: CPI(M) Leader K K Ragesh Gives Zero Hour Notice In Rajya Sabha Over JNU Violence
CPI(M) MP K K Ragesh has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "alleged criminal attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) teachers and students". JD(U) Leader Ram Nath Thakur has sought  discussion on "demand for caste specific census in 2021" in Rajya Sabha, news agency ANI reported. 
