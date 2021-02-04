Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Parliament Convenes Day After Uproar In Both Houses Over Farm Laws

Parliament Convenes Day After Uproar In Both Houses Over Farm Laws

The Parliament convened today a day after farm laws issue rocked both the Houses. Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out for the second consecutive day on Wednesday after the House was repeatedly adjourned due to protests by opposition members who were demanding a separate discussion on the farm laws issue.

The House reassembled four times but was unable to conduct business as the members of the Congress, DMK, AAP and the SAD trooped into the Well and shouted slogans against the farm laws, ignoring repeated appeals by Speaker Om Birla to maintain order.

Several opposition members entered the Well, protesting against the farm laws.

Here are the live updates on Parliament proceedings:

Feb 04, 2021 10:04 (IST) "India has risen above Covid- 19. President has shown a new way to the nation. PM Modi has united all states together to fight the pandemic. In the beginning, a lot of bad claims were made. Average global recovery rate is at 70 per cent but in India it's 97 per cent. The second wave couldn't hit India as the government took the correct decision at the right time," said Jyotiraditya Scindia in Rajya Sabha



Feb 04, 2021 09:51 (IST) Congress MP and Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "farm laws".