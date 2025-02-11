Budget Session Live Updates: The eighth day of the Parliament budget session 2025 will begin at 11 am with continued general discussion on Union Budget 2025-26 in both houses. Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Member of the Rajya Sabha, will raise the issue of crass remarks made by Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on comedian Samay Raina's “India's Got Latent”. Mr Allahbadia has been called “pervert” and accused of making indecent comments.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ms Chaturvedi said the use of “abusive language in the name of comedy” crossing limits is unacceptable. “You get a platform, that doesn't mean that you will utter anything. He is someone with millions of subscribers, every political has sat in his podcast. PM has given him an award... As a member of standing committee of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, I will raise this issue...,” she wrote.
On Monday, the proceedings for Lok Sabha were extended till 9 pm while Rajya Sabha sat till 8 pm. To complete the debate on the Union Budget, the Upper House of the Parliament has decided to sit for two additional hours today as well.
Live Updates From Day 8 Of Parliament Budget Session:
Parliament Budget Session Update: Political Situation In Manipur Likely To Be Discussed
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury files an Adjournment Motion in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the political situation in Manipur. pic.twitter.com/xcpCFfRtjK— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2025
More Trouble For Ranveer Allahbadia: Crass Remark Row To Reach Parliament
Trouble is mounting for YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia over his remarks on the roast show India's Got Latent. While the 31-year-old has apologised for his crass comments, the row surrounding his remarks is snowballing into a major crisis. Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena (UBT) has said she would raise the issue in the Parliamentary panel of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Parliament Budget Session Update: Increasing Prices Of Essential Goods Likely To Be Discussed
Congress MP Lok Sabha MP Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Vasanth has moved an Adjournment Motion in the House seeking a discussion to control the price rise pic.twitter.com/NHswk2nmcy— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2025
Parliament Budget Session Update
Congress Minister Manish Tewari has once again given an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the treatment of Indian citizens deported from the United States and the government's response on the matter.
In his letter to the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, Mr Tewari wrote, "According to US estimates, approximately 7.25 lakh undocumented Indians reside in the United States, with 24,000 currently held in detention facilities. Of these, 487 individuals have been served final deportation orders, and 298 have been positively identified as Indian nationals. This raises concerns regarding their deportation process and the conditions they face while being repatriated."
Parliament Budget Session Update
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply to the debate on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha at around 5 pm today.
Parliament Budget Session Update: Women Safety In Trains To Be Discussed
Congress Minister Manickam Tagore has submitted an adjournment notice to raise a discussion on safety of women passengers in trains. This comes following a horrific incident reported from Coimbatore where a pregnant woman was thrown out of a moving train after she resisted a man's attempt to rape her. The incident took place on February 6, around10:30 am when the woman, Revathi (36), was travelling alone from Tiruppur to Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor on the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity Express train.