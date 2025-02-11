Budget Session Live Updates: The eighth day of the Parliament budget session 2025 will begin at 11 am with continued general discussion on Union Budget 2025-26 in both houses. Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Member of the Rajya Sabha, will raise the issue of crass remarks made by Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on comedian Samay Raina's “India's Got Latent”. Mr Allahbadia has been called “pervert” and accused of making indecent comments.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ms Chaturvedi said the use of “abusive language in the name of comedy” crossing limits is unacceptable. “You get a platform, that doesn't mean that you will utter anything. He is someone with millions of subscribers, every political has sat in his podcast. PM has given him an award... As a member of standing committee of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, I will raise this issue...,” she wrote.

On Monday, the proceedings for Lok Sabha were extended till 9 pm while Rajya Sabha sat till 8 pm. To complete the debate on the Union Budget, the Upper House of the Parliament has decided to sit for two additional hours today as well.

Live Updates From Day 8 Of Parliament Budget Session: