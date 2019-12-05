PM Modi Announces Third Edition Of Pariksha Pe Charcha With A Contest

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 with PM Narendra Modi will take place next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the third edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha", a session where he would interact with thousands of students on the ways to handle examination stress. The Prime Minister has also launched a contest for the students of Classes 9 to 12 and its winners will get an opportunity to attend the event and ask him questions.

"Exams are approaching and so is Pariksha Pe Charcha! Let us keep working together to ensure stress free examinations. Here is a unique contest for the students of Classes 9 to 12. The winners will get to attend PPC 2020 early next year!" the Prime Minister tweeted along with the participation link.

Exams are approaching and so is Pariksha Pe Charcha!



Let us keep working together to ensure stress free examinations.



Here is a unique contest for student of Classes 9 to 12. The winners will get to attend PPC 2020 early next year! https://t.co/8Ii60TzpBL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2019

To participate, the students are supposed to write online on one of the five themes - "Gratitude is great", "Your future depends on your aspirations", "Examining the exams", "Constitutional duties" and "Maintaining balance between academics and extra-curricular activities."

The character limit of the write-ups should not be more than 1,500 characters.

After submitting the write-up, the student will get a certificate of participation.

The participants can also submit their question to the Prime Minister on the website.

Last year, Pariksha Pe Charcha took place at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium and PM Modi interacted with over 2,000 students. He also wrote a book titled 'Exam Warriors' that contains 25 mantras to help students face examinations without stress.