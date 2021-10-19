'Had Said All Along...': Punjab Minister Slams Amarinder Singh

Pargat Singh is a minister in the Punjab government led by Charanjit Singh Channi. (File)

Punjab minister Pargat Singh on Tuesday hit out at former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for launching a new party and saying he was open to partnering the BJP and other "like-minded parties" after his unceremonious exit last month.

A close aide of Captain Singh's rival Navjot Singh Sidhu, Pargat Singh was inducted into the cabinet after a new Congress government took charge in Punjab following a mutiny among MLAs against the former Chief Minister.

"I had said all along that Captain is in bed with the BJP and Akali Dal. He used to get his agenda from the BJP," Pargat Singh said.